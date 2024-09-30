The folks over at Fighting Irish Media have been doing a fantastic job with their behind-the-scenes looks at each of Notre Dame’s wins this season, and they have outdone themselves this week’s. Notre Dame’s win over Louisville this weekend gave the Irish their second victory over a top-25 opponent this year and FIM captured all of the drama from the sidelines and in the locker room both at halftime and following the victory. From the sideline reactions to Notre Dame’s touchdowns to the coach interactions with the players as the Irish got the final stop, they captured it all.

A special tip of the hat to whoever titles the video “Played Our Cards Right.” Well done. Well done.