The folks at WatchND released the first ICON video of the year and it gives Notre Dame fans a behind-the-scenes view of Notre Dame’s OT win over Florida State last week. Fans are treated to a scene of Brian Kelly telling Joe Wilkins how good he is after his touchdown grab, various shots on the sidelines, close-up looks at all four of Jack Coan‘s touchdown grabs, and views inside the Notre Dame locker room both before the game and at half-time.