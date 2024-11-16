Notre Dame Football Senior Day 2024 Hype Video

Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on X November 16, 2024
0

There isn’t a whole lot of buzz around the game itself this year with the Irish three-touchdown favorites over Virginia, but Senior Day is always a special day. We fans are going to see a lot of players who have made a huge mark on this program suit up in a Notre Dame uniform for the last time inside the House that Rockne Built. Guys like Rylie Mills, Mitchell Evans, and Xavier Watts, among many more, will get one last chance to run out of that tunnel with their gold helmets shining in the sun.

Notre Dame vs. Virginia 2024
Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on X November 16, 2024
0

You may also like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button