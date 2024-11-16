There isn’t a whole lot of buzz around the game itself this year with the Irish three-touchdown favorites over Virginia, but Senior Day is always a special day. We fans are going to see a lot of players who have made a huge mark on this program suit up in a Notre Dame uniform for the last time inside the House that Rockne Built. Guys like Rylie Mills, Mitchell Evans, and Xavier Watts, among many more, will get one last chance to run out of that tunnel with their gold helmets shining in the sun.