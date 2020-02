Notre Dame vs. Clemson: Notre Dame went on the road won their fourth game in a row with a 61-57 win over Clemson. The Tigers were without Aamir Simms who was out with the flu. The Irish made 10 three-pointers with Rex Pflueger making 4 of 4 attempts behind the arc. Pflueger scored a career-high 18 points. John Mooney recorded another double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. For Clemson, Tevin Mack and Alex Hemenway each scored a team-high 16 points.