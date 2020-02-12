Latest News

Highlights: Notre Dame Goes Cold, Falls to Virginia in OT

  @uhnd

Notre Dame vs. Virginia:  They had to come from behind and force overtime, but Virginia snapped Notre Dame’s 4-game win streak with a 50-49 win.  UVA won despite not making a shot in overtime, all three of their points coming from the free-throw line. Mamadi Diakite had a game-high 20 points for the Cavaliers. Braxton Key only scored 3 points but did grab 13 rebounds. John Mooney added another double-double for Notre Dame with 11 points and 14 rebounds.

2 comments

  Damian

    Ugh. They should have won this won. And Rex Pfleuger goes from having the game of his life to scoring 0, that’s right, 0 points in this one. One shot, one layup, any shot at all would have won this game. I’ve really found Pfleuger to be a disappointment this year. Too many games he’s a nonfactor. Durham has been a huge disappointment as well. I sometimes forget he’s even on the court.

    Mooney is a beast, basically trying to carry the team on his own. Though Hubb has been getting better and Gibbs usually puts in a good showing.

    
  martin

    ND has no players who can make a play at crunch time.

    
