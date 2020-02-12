Highlights: Notre Dame Goes Cold, Falls to Virginia in OT

Notre Dame vs. Virginia: They had to come from behind and force overtime, but Virginia snapped Notre Dame’s 4-game win streak with a 50-49 win. UVA won despite not making a shot in overtime, all three of their points coming from the free-throw line. Mamadi Diakite had a game-high 20 points for the Cavaliers. Braxton Key only scored 3 points but did grab 13 rebounds. John Mooney added another double-double for Notre Dame with 11 points and 14 rebounds.
Ugh. They should have won this won. And Rex Pfleuger goes from having the game of his life to scoring 0, that’s right, 0 points in this one. One shot, one layup, any shot at all would have won this game. I’ve really found Pfleuger to be a disappointment this year. Too many games he’s a nonfactor. Durham has been a huge disappointment as well. I sometimes forget he’s even on the court.
Mooney is a beast, basically trying to carry the team on his own. Though Hubb has been getting better and Gibbs usually puts in a good showing.
ND has no players who can make a play at crunch time.