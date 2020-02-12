Highlights: Notre Dame Goes Cold, Falls to Virginia in OT

Notre Dame vs. Virginia: They had to come from behind and force overtime, but Virginia snapped Notre Dame’s 4-game win streak with a 50-49 win. UVA won despite not making a shot in overtime, all three of their points coming from the free-throw line. Mamadi Diakite had a game-high 20 points for the Cavaliers. Braxton Key only scored 3 points but did grab 13 rebounds. John Mooney added another double-double for Notre Dame with 11 points and 14 rebounds.