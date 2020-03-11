Highlights: Notre Dame Blows Out Boston College in ACC Tournament

The seventh-seeded Notre Dame Fighting Irish had little trouble advancing past Boston College in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday, 80-58. Five players scored in double figures for the Irish, led by T.J. Gibbs’ 16 points on 5-of-10 shooting. Dane Goodwin scored 15 points and had 7 rebounds while Prentiss Hubb put up 14 points and dished out 9 assists. It was a quiet game for John Mooney, who still finished with 8 points and 11 rebounds in the win. Steffon Mitchell led the Eagles with 20 points and 13 rebounds in the loss.