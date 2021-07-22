Notre Dame Safety Kyle Hamilton Launches Merchandise Line

The age of NIL is upon us. Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, who just so happens to now be the voice of the intro to the UHND.com Single High Podcast, launched a new line of merchandise this evening. Notre Dame fans can now buy Kyle Hamilton hats, t-shirts, hoodies, and more.

A couple of weeks ago, Hamilton tweeted out his logo that is used throughout the merchandise. Here’s a few examples of some of the items for sale now.

Hamilton’s camp put out a pretty versatile logo/branding that he’ll be able to carry with him to the NFL. All of the designs will look great in the colors of what NFL team he eventually lands on just like they look good in Notre Dame colors currently. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t hope that hat is available in midnight green at some point in time.

Hamilton has been active in the NIL game thus far. Earlier this week he announced a deal with Rhoback Apparel in addition to announcing his own football camp for kids.

Excited to be apart of the Rhoback family! Click the link to get 15% off your first order! @rhoback https://t.co/y6sw3ZzD96 pic.twitter.com/kn3RANuDfV — Kyle Hamilton (@kham316) July 21, 2021

Excited to be hosting my first football training session. You can register right now using the link below. Limited to 10 spots so sign up now! See y’all on the 27th! 🏈 @yokegaming https://t.co/EW4Gn80GDQ — Kyle Hamilton (@kham316) July 21, 2021

With Hamilton’s national recognition only growing, it shouldn’t surprise anyone if/when he continues to reel in more deals and endorsement opportunities like the ones he’s been adding.