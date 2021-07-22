Podcast: Notre Dame 2021 Season Props, Predictions, and a Whole Lot More with Special Guest Ashton Pollard

The Single High Notre Dame football podcast is back in action this week with our 6th episode. We’re really doing this folks. So far we’re keeping up with doing at least one new pod a week and this week’s is pretty action-packed. We were joined by Ashton Pollard, a journalism student at Northwestern who has also previously written for Sons of Saturday. The three of us ran through a lot of predictions and over/unders for the 2021 Notre Dame football season.

Our earliest memories of Notre Dame football

The one Notre Dame loss that actually led me to buying a dog because I was that upset

Who will lead Notre Dame in receptions, receiving yards, tackles, sacks, and more?

Which game has the biggest trap potential?

Who on the 2021 roster will surprise the most?

Will Kevin Austin play a full season?

Who will score more touchdowns this year – Audric Estime or Kyle Hamilton?

Who makes the playoffs this year and who are the Heisman finalists?

All of the props and scenarios were provided to us by our friends at One Foot Down who ran through the same list on their podcast already so that we can all look back at how wrong we were at the end of the season.