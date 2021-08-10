Details Behind the Design of the 2021 Notre Dame Shamrock Series Jerseys & Helmets

Notre Dame released their uniforms that the Fighting Irish will wear when they face off against Wisconsin at Soldier Field in the 2021 rendition of the Shamrock Series. The details in the designs pay homage to the city of Chicago according to the video the University released as part of the unveiling. (By the way, if you plan on buying any Shamrock Series gear, use this link and UHND will get credited with a portion of the sales!)

Helmet – Not a huge deviation from the traditional gold helmets which is sure to delight traditionalists. The addition of four stars on the neck pad area comes right from the flag of the city of Chicago (see below).

Collar – Notre Dame's new mission statement of "Graduating Champions" is sewn into the collar on the back of the jerseys. This is something I'd be fine with becoming a permanent part of the jersey.

Numbers – The release states that the "block slab numbers" represent the "City of Broad Shoulders".

Arm sleeves – The three stripes are said to represent the rivers and waterways of Chicago that are also represented on the city's flag.

Pants – The pants are a direct throwback to the 1924 squad that won Notre Dame's first national championship who also played at Soldier Field.

Gloves – Like the sleeves and back of the helmet, the gloves use the city's flag for inspiration with the three stripes.

Shoes – Notre Dame didn't give any exact details on the shoes, but Kyren Williams made mention of the new shoes during the unveiling video.

