Notre Dame Unveils Uniforms for Shamrock Series vs. Wisconsin

Notre Dame teased the release of the Shamrock Series uniforms yesterday and today they delivered on their promise to release them. The uniforms are not nearly as alternate as the 2018 Shamrock Series unis that the Irish wore in Yankee Stadium against Syracuse, but I’m sure they will still draw the ire of the traditionalists in the fanbase who don’t approve of even the slightest deviation from the traditional uniform. Personally, I like them.

I generally like the Shamrock Series uniforms and the 2015 Green Monsters and the 2013 uniforms the Irish wore in Dallas are still among my favorites the Irish have worn. I wouldn’t go so far as to say these are my favorites, but I do like them and don’t think t\hey are too crazy. The rationale behind them in the video is pretty interesting as well given Notre Dame’s proximity to Chicago.

The last time Notre Dame wore Shamrock Series jerseys was 2019 when they honored the 1988 national champions with subtle changes to the normal home uniforms. In 2018, the Irish wore baseball-inspired uniforms for their matchup in Yankee Stadium that left many fans less than thrilled. The 2017 edition honored Knute Rockne as the Irish hosted Wake Forest. A few years ago, we looked at all of the past Shamrock Series uniforms up until 2016 as well. Perhaps that post is worth an update.

Notre Dame and Wisconsin play September 25 at Soldier Field in this year’s Shamrock Series at 12:00 noon on Fox. The game being played off-campus is already a point of consternation for some, but again, it doesn’t bother me since the players actually enjoy playing the games in NFL stadiums, and after all, they are the ones playing the games and competing.

