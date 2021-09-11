Highlights: Notre Dame Survives Upset Bid From Toledo, Hangs On for 32-29 Win

Playing on a short week after sustaining multiple injuries, Notre Dame looked like a banged-up team playing on a short week. The Irish offense couldn’t sustain the success they had Sunday night against Florida State, but was able to rally for a late 4th quarter touchdown to secure the victory. Notre Dame suffered some more injuries in the win, but at the end, they held on for the win to improve to 2-0 on the season,.
One Comment
So. Which end of the stadium for Kelly’s statue?
Or will it big enough to see from anywhere…on a day to day basis ?