Notre Dame Football Point Spread & Betting Odds: Irish Home Dogs to #7 Cincinnati

This weekend Notre Dame will be facing its most formidable opponent of the season. The Irish will also enter this game as an underdog for the second straight week as the Bearcats are favored by 2.5 points. Notre Dame and Cincinnati have faced just one other time dating back to 1900, in which the Irish won 58-0.

About Last Week

Notre Dame

Last week’s game against Wisconsin began slowly for Notre Dame, but big plays stemming from defense and special teams ultimately led the Irish to a comfortable, 41-13 victory. Wisconsin took a 13-10 lead early in the 4th quarter, but that was countered on the ensuing kickoff as Chris Tyree returned the kick 96-yards for a touchdown. The Notre Dame defense eventually delivered the knock-out punch as Jack Kiser and Drew White each grabbed interceptions and returned them for scores.

The Notre Dame offense was a different story as it struggled mightily to run the football. Notre Dame finished the game with 32 carries for 9-yards. Unfortunately, that will not be enough this week against Cincinnati.

Cincinnati

The Bearcats had the week off last week to give themselves an extra week to prepare for the Irish. Cincinnati’s last game came on September 18th when they defeated Indiana, 38-24. In that game, the Hoosiers took a 24-23 lead into the fourth quarter before the Bearcats scored 15 unanswered points to close out the game.

Key Injuries

Notre Dame

Quarterback Jack Coan left last week’s game against Wisconsin with an apparent ankle injury. Brian Kelly said if healthy, he will be Notre Dame’s QB1 but no determination on his status has been made public.

Linebacker, Marist Liufau was lost for the season due to a lower-leg injury.

Linebacker, Paul Moala tore his Achilles tendon and will be out for the remainder of the season.

Linebacker Prince Kollie was out last week, but will be available this week.

Running Back, C’Bo Flemister is available this week, but was not listed Monday’s depth chart..

Offensive Tackle, Blake Fisher will be out for eight weeks due to a torn meniscus.

Offensive Lineman, Michael Carmody was questionable last week and dressed, but did not play. He is listed on this week’s depth chart.

Linebacker, Shayne Simon out for season due to a torn labrum.

Tight End, Kevin Bauman will miss six weeks due to a fractured leg.

Quarterback, Tyler Buchner was dealing with a tight hamstring, but is expected be available to play this week.

Wide Receiver, Lawrence Keys III left the team.

Nose Guard, Kurt Hinish missed last week due to concussion protocol, but is listed as the starter this week. Hinish, however, had not cleared concussion protocol as of Monday.

Betting Line and Total

#7 Cincinnati -2.5 (3-0) (2-1 ATS) at #9 Notre Dame (4-0) (2-2 ATS)

According to Odds Shark, the early betting line opened with Cincinnati as a 1.5-point favorite before moving up a point to where it sits now. The total on the game is holding steady at 50.5. This week’s matchup will likely be more than just another game for Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly and newly hired Defensive Coordinator Marcus Freeman as they will be facing their former team for the first time. This will also be the biggest game of the season thus far for both teams as the winner of this game will keep themselves in the middle of the playoff hunt.

Notre Dame Betting Trends

Notre Dame is 10-0 straight up (SU) in their last 10 home games.

Cincinnati is 4-1 against the spread (ATS) in their last 5 road games.

Cincinnati is 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games against teams in the Independent conference.

Notre Dame is 5-0 SU in their last 5 games against teams in the American Athletic Conference.

The total has gone over in 5 of Cincinnati’s last 7 games.

Notre Dame defense is ranked 2nd in takeaways, and 14th in sacks.



Behind Enemy Lines Week 5

Syracuse (3-1) (3-1 ATS) at Florida State-4.5(0-4) (1-3 ATS)

Last week, Syracuse kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired to defeat Liberty, 24-21. Meanwhile, Florida State continued to struggle as they fell to Louisville 31-23. Oddly enough, the winless Seminoles enter this week’s game as a 4.5-point favorite. The total is at 52 across the board. Syracuse is 1-8 SU in their last 9 games against Florida State. The Seminoles are 5-0 SU in their last 5 home games versus Syracuse.

Toledo -26.5 (2-2) (2-2 ATS) at Massachusetts (0-4) (2-2)

Toledo added its second win of the year last week as they defeated Ball State, 22-12. The Rockets ran the ball 44 times for 272-yards (6.2 YPC). Massachusetts took another beatdown last week as Coastal Carolina thumped them, 53-3. Coastal finished the game with 312-yards rushing on 45 attempts. Toledo is listed at -26.5-points, with the total sitting at 59. Toledo is 4-1 ATS in their last five games against teams in the Independent conference. The total has gone over in 12 of Massachusetts’ previous 18 games.

Minnesota (2-2) (1-2-1 ATS) at Purdue –2.5(3-1) (2-2 ATS)

It took a late fourth-quarter touchdown for Purdue to beat Illinois, 13-9. Purdue was held to just 38 yards rushing. Minnesota suffered its second loss of the season last week as they were upset by Bowling Green, 14-10. This week’s line has Purdue favored by 2.5-points at every sportsbook. The total is hovering around 46.5. Minnesota is 7-1 SU in their last 8 games versus Purdue. The total has gone over in 8 of Purdue’s last 9 games against Minnesota.

Wisconsin -bye week-

Virginia Tech – bye week-

USC -7 (2-2) (2-2 ATS) at Colorado (1-3) (1-3 ATS)

Last week, USC fell to Oregon State, 45-27, for their second loss of the season. The Trojans surrendered 322-yards rushing. Colorado did not fair much better as Arizona State spanked them, 35-13. The Buffalos’ offense finished with just 67-yards passing. USC is favored by 7-points across the board. The total is firm at 51. USC is 10-0 SU in their last 10 games against Colorado. Colorado has gone under the total in 4 of its last 5 games versus USC.

Duke (3-1) (3-1 ATS) at North Carolina -18 (2-2) (2-2 ATS)

The Tarheels are reeling from a 45-22 loss to Georgia Tech. UNC was held to 63-yards rushing. Last week, Duke crushed Kansas, 52-33. Duke put up 328-yards passing and added another 279-yards on the ground. UNC opened at -16 before the line increased two points to -18. The total is at a whopping 71. The total has gone over in 4 of Duke’s last 5 games. The total has gone under in 7 of UNC’s last 9 home games against Duke.

UCF -16.5 (2-1) (1-2 ATS) at Navy (0-3) (1-2 ATS)

Navy took a 17-14 lead into the fourth quarter last week against Houston before falling, 28-20. Navy carried the ball 55 times for only 197-yards. UCF is coming off a bye week. UCF opened at -14-points and now the line is posted at -15.5. The total is steady at 54.5. Navy is 0-5 SU in their last 5 games against teams in the American Athletic Conference

Virginia (2-2) (2-2 ATS) at Miami -4 (2-2) (1-3 ATS)

Last week, Virginia lost at home to #24 Wake Forest, 37-17. The Cavaliers added 407-yards passing, but that was not enough. Miami shut out Central Connecticut, 69-0. Miami is listed as 4-point favorites at every sportsbook and the total is inching up to 62.5. Virginia is 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games versus Miami. The total has gone under in 6 of Miami’s last 7 games versus Virginia.

Pittsburgh -3.5 (3-1) (3-1 ATS) at Georgia Tech (2-2) (3-1 ATS)

Georgia Tech defeated North Carolina last week 45-22. They held the Tarheels to just 63-yards rushing. Pittsburgh crushed New Hampshire, 77-7. Pittsburgh enters this game as 3.5- point favorites. The total is 59 across the board. Pittsburgh is 5-1 SU in their last 6 games against Georgia Tech. The total has gone under in 4 of Georgia Tech’s last 5 games against Pittsburgh.

#3 Oregon -8 (4-0) (1-3 ATS) at Stanford (2-2) (2-2 ATS)

Stanford lost to #20 UCLA last week, 35-24. Stanford managed just 67-yards rushing on 22 carries. Oregon is coming off a 41-19 victory over Arizona. Oregon opened at -7 before moving to -8. The total is firm at 58. Oregon is 13-6 SU in their last 19 games versus Stanford. Stanford is 3-6 ATS in their last 9 home games against Oregon. *Notre Dame’s

2021 opponents are listed in bold.