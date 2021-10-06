Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame Football: Point Spread & Betting Odds for Week 6

This weekend Notre Dame will travel to one of the most hostile environments in all of football. Their week-one matchup on the road against Florida State should have them prepared for the noise and distractions. The Irish will also enter this game as an underdog for the third straight week as some books have the Hokies listed as one-point favorites. Notre Dame is 2-1 all-time against Virginia Tech.

About Last Week

Notre Dame

The Irish fell at home to #5 Cincinnati last week 24-13. Notre Dame tried everything it could on offense, including playing all three of its quarterbacks. Drew Pyne seemed to be the shining light amongst the three while passing for 143 yards and one touchdown, but that was not enough. Once again, Notre Dame struggled to move the ball on the ground. The running back committee finished the game with 84 yards on 28 carries. It was challenging to run the ball because the offensive line was blown up for much of the game. Special Teams was a disaster as well, including a missed PAT and fumbled kickoff return.

Virginia Tech

The Hokies are yet another Irish opponent that is coming off a bye-week. Their last game came on September 25th when they defeated Richmond, 21-10. In four games this season, Virginia Tech has surrendered over 14 points just one time, and that came in week three against West Virginia when they allowed 27 points.

Key Injuries

Notre Dame

Linebacker Marist Liufau was lost for the season due to a lower-leg injury.

Linebacker Paul Moala tore his Achilles tendon and will be out for the remainder of the season.

Linebacker Prince Kollie was out last week but will be available this week.

Offensive Tackle Blake Fisher will be out for eight weeks due to a torn meniscus.

Linebacker Shayne Simon is out for the season due to a torn labrum.

Tight End Kevin Bauman will miss six weeks due to a fractured leg.

Wide Receiver Lawrence Keys III left the team.

Line and Total

#14 Notre Dame -1 (4-1) (2-3 ATS) at Virginia Tech (3-1) (2-2 ATS)

According to Odds Shark, the early betting line opened with Notre Dame as a 5-point favorite before dropping 4-points to where it sits now. Some books have Virginia Tech favored by 1-point. The total on the game is holding steady at 46.5. This week’s game should say a lot about Notre Dame. It will reveal who the starting quarterback is and highlight how the team responds to a loss. Unfortunately, it will also expose just how weak the left side of the offensive line is, which is something the Hokies will exploit for the duration of the game.

Betting Trends

Notre Dame is 6-0 straight up (SU) in their last 6 road games.

Notre Dame is 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games played in October.

The total has gone under in 6 of the Hokies last 6 games at home.

Virginia Tech is 12-4 SU in their last 16 games played in October.

The total has gone over in 5 of Cincinnati’s last 7 games.

Notre Dame defense is ranked 3rd in interceptions and 8th in total takeaways.

Behind Enemy Lines Week 5

Florida State (1-4) (1-4 ATS) at North Carolina -17 (3-2) (3-2 ATS)

The Seminoles made a game-winning field goal to defeat Syracuse last week, 33-30. After that, the Tarheels roughed up their rival Duke, 38-7. North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell put on another show passing for 321 yards and three touchdowns. North Carolina enters this week’s game as 17-point favorites. The total is firm at 63.5. FSU is 4-1 in their last 5 road games against UNC. The total has gone over in 7 of UNC’s last 10 games against an ACC opponent.

Northern Illinois (3-2) (3-1-1 ATS) at Toledo -12.5 (3-2) (3-2 ATS)

Last week, Toledo destroyed UMass, 45-7, and Northern Illinois held on to beat Eastern Michigan, 27-20. Toledo is a 12.5-point favorite across the board. The total is also sitting strong at 53.5. NIU is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 road games against Toledo’sThe total has gone under in 7 of Toledo’s last 9 games against NIU.

Purdue (3-2) (2-3 ATS) -bye week-

Wisconsin -9 (1-3) (1-3 ATS) at Illinois (2-4) (3-2-1 ATS)

The Badgers fell at home to Michigan last week, 38-17. Wisconsin managed just 43-yards rushing on 32-carries. Illinois is coming off of a 24-14 win versIllinois’lotte. This week Wisconsin opened as a 7.5-point favorite before the line moved up to 9. The total is holding steady at 43. The Badgers are 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games against Illinois. The total has gone under in 4 of Illinois’ last 5 home games against Wisconsin.

Temple (3-D’wan3 ATS) at #5 Cincinnati -28.5 (4-0) (3-1 ATS)

Cincinnati remained undefeated after beating Notre Dame, 24-13. Temple held on to beat Memphis. Temple quarterback D’wan Mathis threw for 322 yards and 3 touchdowns. Cincinnati is -28.5, and the total is sitting near 53. Temple is 4-1 SU in their last 5 games versus Cincinnati. The total has gone under in 4 of Cincinnati’s last 6 games against Temple.

Utah (2-2) (0-4) at USC -3 (3-week’s2 ATS)

The Trojans were impressive in last week’s 37-14 victory at Colorado. USC quarterback Kedon Slovis threw for 276 yards, including 3 touchdowns. The Trojans also added another 218 yards on the ground. Utah added its second win of the season after defeating Washington State, 24-13. USC opened at -4 before the line dropped to -3. The total is holding steady at 52. Utah is 0-5 SU in their last 5 road games against the Trojans. The total has gone over in 4 of USC’s last 6 games against Utah.

#24 SMU -13.5 (5-0) (4-1 ATS) at Navy (1-3) (2-2 ATS)

Last week, Navy needed 17 fourth-quarter points to beat UCF, 34-30. SMU had no issue beating up on South Florida, 41-17. SMU opened at -14.5 before falling to 13.5. The total is solid at 55.5. SMU is 2-6 ATS in their last 8 games versus Navy. Navy is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 home games against SMU.

Virginia (3-2) (3-2 ATS) at Louisville -2.5 (3-2) (3-2 ATS)

Virginia picked up its third win last week in its 30-28 win over Miami. Louisville lost a close one at Wake Forest, 37-34. For this game, Louisville is -2.5 across the board. The total increased from 66.5 to 68.5. Virginia is 2-4 SU against Louisville in their last 6 meetings. The total has gone under in Louisville’s last 5 games against Virginia.

Georgia Tech -3.5 (2-3) (3-2 ATS) at Duke (3-2) (3-2 ATS)

Last week, Pittsburgh crushed Georgia Tech, 52-21. Duke did not fair much better as UNC whipped them, 38-7. The Yellow Jackets enter this game at -3.5. The total is hovering around 60.5. Georgia Tech is 2-5 SU in their last 7 games against Duke. The total has gone over in 4 of Duke’s last 5 against Georgia Tech.

Stanford (3-2) (3-2 ATS) at #22 Arizona State (4-1) (2-3 ATS)

With the help of the officials and overtime, Stanford upset Oregon last week, 31-24. Arizona issued an upset as well, defeating UCLA, 42-23. Arizona State opened this week at -8.5 before shooting up to -12. The total on this game is at 51 across the board. The total has gone under in 5 of Stanford’s last 6 games at Arizona State. The Sun Devils are 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games against a Pac-12 opponent.

*Notre Dame’s 2021 opponents listed in bold.