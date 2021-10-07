E21: Is the QB position keeping Notre Dame from being elite and a whole lot more on the OL, WR, freshmen, and more

We open this week’s pre-game pod talking about how the QB position has been holding Notre Dame back at times during the Brian Kelly era then dive into a ton of questions posed to us this week that just so happened to fit into our rough outline for the show.
- Quarterbacks, quarterbacks, quarterbacks
- The job of Jeff Quinn now and in the future
- Jordan Botelho’s diminished role vs. Cincy
- The play of the wide receivers
- Can Notre Dame get JD Bertrand some help?
- Will we see more freshmen playing the rest of the season?
- The environment in Notre Dame Stadium for the Cincy game
*Note: we recorded this BEFORE Brian Kelly’s Thursday presser
Frank apologized for repeating a beer, but he needed to capitalize on the opportunity to enjoy a high ABV beverage that was sitting around.