E21: Is the QB position keeping Notre Dame from being elite and a whole lot more on the OL, WR, freshmen, and more

We open this week’s pre-game pod talking about how the QB position has been holding Notre Dame back at times during the Brian Kelly era then dive into a ton of questions posed to us this week that just so happened to fit into our rough outline for the show.

Quarterbacks, quarterbacks, quarterbacks

The job of Jeff Quinn now and in the future

Jordan Botelho’s diminished role vs. Cincy

The play of the wide receivers

Can Notre Dame get JD Bertrand some help?

Will we see more freshmen playing the rest of the season?

The environment in Notre Dame Stadium for the Cincy game

*Note: we recorded this BEFORE Brian Kelly’s Thursday presser

Frank apologized for repeating a beer, but he needed to capitalize on the opportunity to enjoy a high ABV beverage that was sitting around.