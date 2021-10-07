E21: Is the QB position keeping Notre Dame from being elite and a whole lot more on the OL, WR, freshmen, and more

Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on Twitter October 7, 2021
0

We open this week’s pre-game pod talking about how the QB position has been holding Notre Dame back at times during the Brian Kelly era then dive into a ton of questions posed to us this week that just so happened to fit into our rough outline for the show. 

  • Quarterbacks, quarterbacks, quarterbacks
  • The job of Jeff Quinn now and in the future
  • Jordan Botelho’s diminished role vs. Cincy
  • The play of the wide receivers 
  • Can Notre Dame get JD Bertrand some help?
  • Will we see more freshmen playing the rest of the season?
  • The environment in Notre Dame Stadium for the Cincy game

*Note: we recorded this BEFORE Brian Kelly’s Thursday presser

Frank apologized for repeating a beer, but he needed to capitalize on the opportunity to enjoy a high ABV beverage that was sitting around. 

