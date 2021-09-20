Notre Dame Football Depth Chart: Week 4 vs. Wisconsin

Notre Dame released their depth chart for this weekend’s showdown with Wisconsin at Soldier Field in Chicago. No significant changes for the Irish depth chart this week, but some players who were unavailable last week appear to be available this week.

Offense

No changes to the depth chart on offense this week.

Michael Carmody is on the depth chart, but he was last week as well but didn’t dress. Will be interesting to see if he is available this weekend.

Tyler Buchner is still 3rd on the depth chart and Brian Kelly said he expects him to be available for the game after sitting out the 2nd half of Purdue with a tight hamstring.

Still no C’bo Flemister this week. This is the fourth game in a row that Flemister is unavailable.

POS NUM NAME HT WT CLASS WR 4 Kevin Austin Jr 6-2 215 SR 16 Deion Colzie 6-4 3/4 195 FR WR 3 Avery Davis 5-11 202 5th 13 Joe Wilkins Jr 6-1 1/2 195 SR LT 68 Michael Carmody 6-5 1/2 290 SO 79 Tosh Baker 6-8 307 SO LG 52 Zeke Correll 6-3 295 JR 50 Rocco Spindler 6-4 5/8 300 FR C 55 Jarrett Patterson 6-4 1/2 307 SR 73 Andrew Kristofic 6-4 1/4 295 JR RG 62 Cain Madden 6-2 1/2 310 5th 56 John Dirksen 6-5 1/8 306 SR RT 75 Josh Lugg 6-6 7/8 305 5th 76 Joe Alt 6-7 5/8 305 FR TE 87 Michael Mayer 6-4 1/2 251 SO 85 George Takacs 6-6 247 SR or 84 Kevin Bauman 6-4 1/2 242 SO WR 0 Braden Lenzy 5-11 3/8 182 SR 21 Lorenzo Styles Jr. 6-1 1/8 195 FR QB 17 Jack Coan 6-3 1/4 223 5th 10 Drew Pyne 5-11 1/2 200 SO 12 Tyler Buchner 6-1 215 FR RB 23 Kyren Williams 5-9 199 JR 25 Chris Tyree 5-9 1/2 190 SO

Defense

Prince Kollie is on the depth chart again this week, but was last week too when he was unaviable. Brian Kelly said on Monday that Kollie is availabe though.

POS NUM NAME HT WT CLASS VYP 7 Isaiah Foskey 6-5 260 JR 9 Justin Ademilola 6-1 3/4 255 SR or 12 Jordan Botelho 6-2 1/2 245 SO DT 57 Jayson Ademilola 6-3 280 SR 99 Rylie Mills 6-5 1/8 283 SO 54 Jacob Lacey 6-1 5/8 275 JR NG 41 Kurt Hinish 6-1 3/4 300 5th 56 Howard Cross III 6-0 7/8 275 JR 54 Jacob Lacey 6-1 5/8 275 JR DE 95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa 6-2 1/2 268 5th 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah 6-3 1/8 250 JR 90 Alex Ehrensberger 6-6 7/8 255 SO WILL 27 JD Bertrand 6-1 230 JR 32 Prince Kollie 6-2 1/2 222 FR MIKE 40 Drew White 6-0 3/4 228 5th 52 Bo Bauer 6-2 3/4 233 5h ROV 24 Jack Kiser 6-1 5/8 222 JR or 10 Isaiah Pryor 6-1 1/2 217 5th or 26 Xavier Watts 5-11 1/2 195 SO CB 5 Cam Hart 6-2 1/2 205 JR 11 Ramon Henderson 6-2 1/2 207 SO FS 14 Kyle Hamilton 6-4 220 JR 2 DJ Brown 6-0 3/8 200 SR SS 3 Houston Griffith 6-0 3/4 202 5th 16 KJ Wallace 5-10 1/4 185 JR CB 6 Clarence Lewis 5-11 1/2 193 SO 28 Tariq Bracy 5-10 1/8 177 SR

Special Teams

No changes on the special teams depth chart.