Notre Dame Football Depth Chart: Week 4 vs. Wisconsin

Notre Dame released their depth chart for this weekend’s showdown with Wisconsin at Soldier Field in Chicago. No significant changes for the Irish depth chart this week, but some players who were unavailable last week appear to be available this week.
Offense
No changes to the depth chart on offense this week.
- Michael Carmody is on the depth chart, but he was last week as well but didn’t dress. Will be interesting to see if he is available this weekend.
- Tyler Buchner is still 3rd on the depth chart and Brian Kelly said he expects him to be available for the game after sitting out the 2nd half of Purdue with a tight hamstring.
- Still no C’bo Flemister this week. This is the fourth game in a row that Flemister is unavailable.
|POS
|NUM
|NAME
|HT
|WT
|CLASS
|WR
|4
|Kevin Austin Jr
|6-2
|215
|SR
|16
|Deion Colzie
|6-4 3/4
|195
|FR
|WR
|3
|Avery Davis
|5-11
|202
|5th
|13
|Joe Wilkins Jr
|6-1 1/2
|195
|SR
|LT
|68
|Michael Carmody
|6-5 1/2
|290
|SO
|79
|Tosh Baker
|6-8
|307
|SO
|LG
|52
|Zeke Correll
|6-3
|295
|JR
|50
|Rocco Spindler
|6-4 5/8
|300
|FR
|C
|55
|Jarrett Patterson
|6-4 1/2
|307
|SR
|73
|Andrew Kristofic
|6-4 1/4
|295
|JR
|RG
|62
|Cain Madden
|6-2 1/2
|310
|5th
|56
|John Dirksen
|6-5 1/8
|306
|SR
|RT
|75
|Josh Lugg
|6-6 7/8
|305
|5th
|76
|Joe Alt
|6-7 5/8
|305
|FR
|TE
|87
|Michael Mayer
|6-4 1/2
|251
|SO
|85
|George Takacs
|6-6
|247
|SR
|or
|84
|Kevin Bauman
|6-4 1/2
|242
|SO
|WR
|0
|Braden Lenzy
|5-11 3/8
|182
|SR
|21
|Lorenzo Styles Jr.
|6-1 1/8
|195
|FR
|QB
|17
|Jack Coan
|6-3 1/4
|223
|5th
|10
|Drew Pyne
|5-11 1/2
|200
|SO
|12
|Tyler Buchner
|6-1
|215
|FR
|RB
|23
|Kyren Williams
|5-9
|199
|JR
|25
|Chris Tyree
|5-9 1/2
|190
|SO
Defense
- Prince Kollie is on the depth chart again this week, but was last week too when he was unaviable. Brian Kelly said on Monday that Kollie is availabe though.
|POS
|NUM
|NAME
|HT
|WT
|CLASS
|VYP
|7
|Isaiah Foskey
|6-5
|260
|JR
|9
|Justin Ademilola
|6-1 3/4
|255
|SR
|or
|12
|Jordan Botelho
|6-2 1/2
|245
|SO
|DT
|57
|Jayson Ademilola
|6-3
|280
|SR
|99
|Rylie Mills
|6-5 1/8
|283
|SO
|54
|Jacob Lacey
|6-1 5/8
|275
|JR
|NG
|41
|Kurt Hinish
|6-1 3/4
|300
|5th
|56
|Howard Cross III
|6-0 7/8
|275
|JR
|54
|Jacob Lacey
|6-1 5/8
|275
|JR
|DE
|95
|Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
|6-2 1/2
|268
|5th
|31
|Nana Osafo-Mensah
|6-3 1/8
|250
|JR
|90
|Alex Ehrensberger
|6-6 7/8
|255
|SO
|WILL
|27
|JD Bertrand
|6-1
|230
|JR
|32
|Prince Kollie
|6-2 1/2
|222
|FR
|MIKE
|40
|Drew White
|6-0 3/4
|228
|5th
|52
|Bo Bauer
|6-2 3/4
|233
|5h
|ROV
|24
|Jack Kiser
|6-1 5/8
|222
|JR
|or
|10
|Isaiah Pryor
|6-1 1/2
|217
|5th
|or
|26
|Xavier Watts
|5-11 1/2
|195
|SO
|CB
|5
|Cam Hart
|6-2 1/2
|205
|JR
|11
|Ramon Henderson
|6-2 1/2
|207
|SO
|FS
|14
|Kyle Hamilton
|6-4
|220
|JR
|2
|DJ Brown
|6-0 3/8
|200
|SR
|SS
|3
|Houston Griffith
|6-0 3/4
|202
|5th
|16
|KJ Wallace
|5-10 1/4
|185
|JR
|CB
|6
|Clarence Lewis
|5-11 1/2
|193
|SO
|28
|Tariq Bracy
|5-10 1/8
|177
|SR
Special Teams
No changes on the special teams depth chart.
|POS
|NO
|NAME
|HT
|WT
|CLASS
|KO
|39
|Jonathan Doerer
|6-3
|197
|5th
|91
|Josh Bryan
|5-11 5/8
|183
|FR
|PK
|39
|Jonathan Doerer
|6-3
|197
|5th
|91
|Josh Bryan
|5-11 5/8
|183
|FR
|P
|19
|Jay Bramblett
|6-1 1/2
|197
|JR
|39
|Jonathan Doerer
|6-3
|197
|5th
|LS
|65
|Michael Vinson
|6-2
|230
|SR
|44
|Alex Peitsch
|6-1 1/8
|210
|SO
|HLD
|19
|Jay Bramblett
|6-1 1/2
|197
|JR
|30
|Jake Rittman
|6-2 1/2
|210
|SR
|PR
|29
|Matt Salerno
|6-0 5/8
|199
|SR
|or
|23
|Kyren Williams
|5-9
|199
|JR
|KR
|25
|Chris Tyree
|5-9 1/2
|190
|SO
|29
|Matt Salerno
|6-0 5/8
|199
|SR