Podcast: Late Rally Provides Clarity and Direction for Notre Dame Football Heading Into the Bye

Notre Dame left Lane Stadium on Saturday with a 5-1 record thanks for another win over an ACC opponent (the Irish are 25-1 in the regular season against the ACC since 2017). It was a wild rollercoaster of a ride, but when it was over, the Irish were on top and might just finally have some direction on offense for the rest of the year.
- More quarterback talk – what did we see and who should start the rest of the season
- Clarity on the offensive line?
- Reason for concern on the defense?
- How terrible are the ACC referees?
- Was it or wasn’t it an improbable win for Notre Dame?
- Logan Diggs is a smoooooooth operator
And Frank’s coworkers surprised him with a boat load of beer that helped fuel this podcast.
Frankie V Podcasting Beer Tracker
|Beer / Brewery
|EPISODE
|Style
|ABV
|Rating
|Very Green / Treehouse Brewery
|E22
|DIPA
|8.3%
|(4.5)
|Russian Messenger / Well Crafted Beer Co
|E20
|Imperial Stout
|9.1%
|(4.0)
|Wolf Pajamas / Well Crafted Beer Co
|E19
|Imperial Stout
|10.2%
|(4.0)
|Levitate / Well Crafted Beer Co
|E18
|DIPA
|8%
|(4.25)
|3x Swords / Round Guys Brewing
|E17
|Triple IPA
|11.7%
|(4.5)
|Only Built 4 Brewin Drinx / Twin Elephant & 4 City Colab
|E16
|Stout
|10.2%
|(4.25)
|King Sabro / Beachhaus
|E15
|DIPA
|8.4%
|(4.0)
|More Medison Than Hedison / 4 City
|E13
|Triple IPA
|9.5%
|(4.0)
|Open Water (2021) / Kane
|E14
|Triple IPA
|10.4%
|(4.25)
|Hop'solutely / Fegley's Brew Works
|Triple IPA
|11.5%
|(4.25)
|Super Duper Friends / Captain Lawrence
|Triple IPA
|10%
|(4.0)
|Mega Yacht Juice / Icarus
|Triple IPA
|12%
|(4.25)
|Weird and Gilly / Singlecut
|IPA
|6.6%
|(4.25)
|Double Dry Hopped Space Diamonds / Other Half
|DIPA
|8.5
|(4.25)
One Comment
There are always a few teams so blesed to have muliple great young QBs that they might lose one to transfer. It happens, and the team lives with that fate.
But there aren’t many teams with so unremarkable a group to choose from, yet still run a very real risk of losing yet another one of theirs….without even having even chosen a QB1 at the halfway mark of the season!
This is “grab bag Kelly”, at his absolute essence.