Podcast: Late Rally Provides Clarity and Direction for Notre Dame Football Heading Into the Bye

Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on Twitter October 11, 2021
1

Notre Dame left Lane Stadium on Saturday with a 5-1 record thanks for another win over an ACC opponent (the Irish are 25-1 in the regular season against the ACC since 2017).  It was a wild rollercoaster of a ride, but when it was over, the Irish were on top and might just finally have some direction on offense for the rest of the year. 

  • More quarterback talk – what did we see and who should start the rest of the season
  • Clarity on the offensive line?
  • Reason for concern on the defense? 
  • How terrible are the ACC referees?
  • Was it or wasn’t it an improbable win for Notre Dame?
  • Logan Diggs is a smoooooooth operator

And Frank’s coworkers surprised him with a boat load of beer that helped fuel this podcast.

Frankie V Podcasting Beer Tracker

Beer / BreweryEPISODEStyleABVRating
Very Green / Treehouse BreweryE22DIPA8.3% (4.5)
Russian Messenger / Well Crafted Beer CoE20Imperial Stout9.1% (4.0)
Wolf Pajamas / Well Crafted Beer CoE19Imperial Stout10.2% (4.0)
Levitate / Well Crafted Beer CoE18DIPA8% (4.25)
3x Swords / Round Guys BrewingE17Triple IPA11.7% (4.5)
Only Built 4 Brewin Drinx / Twin Elephant & 4 City ColabE16Stout10.2% (4.25)
King Sabro / BeachhausE15DIPA8.4% (4.0)
More Medison Than Hedison / 4 CityE13Triple IPA9.5% (4.0)
Open Water (2021) / KaneE14Triple IPA10.4% (4.25)
Hop'solutely / Fegley's Brew WorksTriple IPA11.5% (4.25)
Super Duper Friends / Captain Lawrence Triple IPA10% (4.0)
Mega Yacht Juice / Icarus Triple IPA12% (4.25)
Weird and Gilly / SinglecutIPA6.6% (4.25)
Double Dry Hopped Space Diamonds / Other HalfDIPA8.5 (4.25)

Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on Twitter October 11, 2021
1

You may also like

One Comment

  1. There are always a few teams so blesed to have muliple great young QBs that they might lose one to transfer. It happens, and the team lives with that fate.

    But there aren’t many teams with so unremarkable a group to choose from, yet still run a very real risk of losing yet another one of theirs….without even having even chosen a QB1 at the halfway mark of the season!

    This is “grab bag Kelly”, at his absolute essence.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button