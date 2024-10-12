Notre Dame started slow but finished fast in a 49-7 blowout of long-time rival Stanford on Saturday. The Cardinal started the scoring on the day, but then the Irish rattled off 49 straight points as Riley Leonard threw for three touchdowns and ran for another. Irish running backs Jadarian Price, Jeremiyah Love, and Ayneas Williams all found the endzone as well. Rylie Mills and Howard Cross provided pressure all day while Josh Burnham returned to action and made his presence felt with the play of the day on defense by intercepting an option pitch and nearly taking it to the endzone.

After a slow start on offense, the only thing that slowed down the Irish the rest of the day was a weather delay caused by lightning strikes in the area. The win pushed the Irish to 5-1 on the season.