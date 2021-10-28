Podcast: 10 Years of Gameday Improvements and Why UNC’s Bad OL and Defense Are Good for Notre Dame

Frank recorded a solo podcast given the time-zone and schedule challenges he and Greg have at the moment.  Throughout the episode, Frank started off a little worried about the Tar Heels at first but ended up talking himself into the Irish winning relatively comfortably. 

  • 10 years of improvements to the Notre Dame gameday experience
  • Life without Kyle Hamilton this week 
  • North Carolina’s bad OL & defenses are good for Notre Dame
  • A bad week for the “BK won’t play freshman narrative”
  • North Carolina’s issues with mobile quarterbacks

Frankie V Podcasting Beer Tracker

Beer / BreweryEPISODEStyleABVRating
Strongest Geometric Shape / Barrier Brewing Co27TIPA10.2% (4.0)
September Sun 25DIPA8.3% (4.25)
Very Green / Treehouse BreweryE22DIPA8.3% (4.5)
Russian Messenger / Well Crafted Beer CoE20Imperial Stout9.1% (4.0)
Wolf Pajamas / Well Crafted Beer CoE19Imperial Stout10.2% (4.0)
Levitate / Well Crafted Beer CoE18DIPA8% (4.25)
3x Swords / Round Guys BrewingE17Triple IPA11.7% (4.5)
Only Built 4 Brewin Drinx / Twin Elephant & 4 City ColabE16Stout10.2% (4.25)
King Sabro / BeachhausE15DIPA8.4% (4.0)
More Medison Than Hedison / 4 CityE13Triple IPA9.5% (4.0)
Open Water (2021) / KaneE14Triple IPA10.4% (4.25)
Hop'solutely / Fegley's Brew WorksTriple IPA11.5% (4.25)
Super Duper Friends / Captain Lawrence Triple IPA10% (4.0)
Mega Yacht Juice / Icarus Triple IPA12% (4.25)
Weird and Gilly / SinglecutIPA6.6% (4.25)
Double Dry Hopped Space Diamonds / Other HalfDIPA8.5 (4.25)

