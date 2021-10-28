Podcast: 10 Years of Gameday Improvements and Why UNC’s Bad OL and Defense Are Good for Notre Dame

Frank recorded a solo podcast given the time-zone and schedule challenges he and Greg have at the moment. Throughout the episode, Frank started off a little worried about the Tar Heels at first but ended up talking himself into the Irish winning relatively comfortably.

10 years of improvements to the Notre Dame gameday experience

Life without Kyle Hamilton this week

North Carolina’s bad OL & defenses are good for Notre Dame

A bad week for the “BK won’t play freshman narrative”

North Carolina’s issues with mobile quarterbacks

Frankie V Podcasting Beer Tracker