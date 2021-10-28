Podcast: 10 Years of Gameday Improvements and Why UNC’s Bad OL and Defense Are Good for Notre Dame

Frank recorded a solo podcast given the time-zone and schedule challenges he and Greg have at the moment. Throughout the episode, Frank started off a little worried about the Tar Heels at first but ended up talking himself into the Irish winning relatively comfortably.
- 10 years of improvements to the Notre Dame gameday experience
- Life without Kyle Hamilton this week
- North Carolina’s bad OL & defenses are good for Notre Dame
- A bad week for the “BK won’t play freshman narrative”
- North Carolina’s issues with mobile quarterbacks
Frankie V Podcasting Beer Tracker
|Beer / Brewery
|EPISODE
|Style
|ABV
|Rating
|Strongest Geometric Shape / Barrier Brewing Co
|27
|TIPA
|10.2%
|(4.0)
|September Sun
|25
|DIPA
|8.3%
|(4.25)
|Very Green / Treehouse Brewery
|E22
|DIPA
|8.3%
|(4.5)
|Russian Messenger / Well Crafted Beer Co
|E20
|Imperial Stout
|9.1%
|(4.0)
|Wolf Pajamas / Well Crafted Beer Co
|E19
|Imperial Stout
|10.2%
|(4.0)
|Levitate / Well Crafted Beer Co
|E18
|DIPA
|8%
|(4.25)
|3x Swords / Round Guys Brewing
|E17
|Triple IPA
|11.7%
|(4.5)
|Only Built 4 Brewin Drinx / Twin Elephant & 4 City Colab
|E16
|Stout
|10.2%
|(4.25)
|King Sabro / Beachhaus
|E15
|DIPA
|8.4%
|(4.0)
|More Medison Than Hedison / 4 City
|E13
|Triple IPA
|9.5%
|(4.0)
|Open Water (2021) / Kane
|E14
|Triple IPA
|10.4%
|(4.25)
|Hop'solutely / Fegley's Brew Works
|Triple IPA
|11.5%
|(4.25)
|Super Duper Friends / Captain Lawrence
|Triple IPA
|10%
|(4.0)
|Mega Yacht Juice / Icarus
|Triple IPA
|12%
|(4.25)
|Weird and Gilly / Singlecut
|IPA
|6.6%
|(4.25)
|Double Dry Hopped Space Diamonds / Other Half
|DIPA
|8.5
|(4.25)