North Carolina vs. Notre Dame Football: Point Spread & Betting Odds for Week 8

Last week Notre Dame took care of business, defeating USC, 31-16. This week they will hope to capture the same result against a potent UNC squad coming in fresh off of a bye-week. Notre Dame is 19-1 against UNC, with their last victory coming last year when the Irish won, 31-17.

About Last Week

Notre Dame

The Irish looked ready to play last week against the Trojans. Maybe it was due to them returning from a bye-week, or perhaps it was the night-game light show, but the team’s energy seemed to be up a notch. It was most noticeable in the ground game as Kyren Williams carried the rock 25 times for 138 yards and two touchdowns. However, the defense was not as stingy as it surrendered over 400 yards of total offense. Luckily, the yardage did not amount to many points.

UNC

The Tar Heels are coming off a bye-week. Their last game came on October 16th, when they squeaked out a 45-42 victory over Miami. The game was tight throughout, but it was three interceptions thrown by Miami that decided the game.

Key Injuries

Notre Dame

Linebacker Marist Liufau was lost for the season due to a lower-leg injury.

Linebacker Paul Moala tore his Achilles tendon and will be out for the remainder of the season.

Offensive Tackle Blake Fisher will be out for a couple of more weeks due to a torn meniscus.

Linebacker Shayne Simon is out for the season due to a torn labrum.

Tight End Kevin Bauman will miss a couple of more weeks due to a fractured leg.

Wide Receiver Lawrence Keys III left the team.

Tight End Cane Berrong is out for the season due to torn ACL.

Safety, Kyle Hamilton will miss this game due to a pinched fat pad on the knee.

Point Spread and Over/Under

UNC (4-3) (3-4 ATS) at #11 Notre Dame -3.5 (6-1) (4-3 ATS)

Odds Shark’s early betting line opened with Notre Dame as a 6-point favorite, but the line has since fallen to the Irish-3.5. The total on the game also dropped from 64.5 to 62 at some books. Like last week, this week’s game should give Irish fans a clue about how the rest of the season will end offensively. So far this season, Notre Dame has faced four, Top 20 defenses in allowed Yards Per Play. To finish this season, the Irish will face the 55th, 72nd, 92nd, and a couple of others worse than 100.

Notre Dame Betting Trends

The total has gone over in 4 of UNC’s last 6 games.

UNC is 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against Notre Dame.

The total has gone under in 4 of Notre Dame’s last 6 games played in October.

Notre Dame is 19-1 SU in their last 20 home games.

The total has gone over in 5 of Notre Dame’s last 7 games against the ACC.

Notre Dame is 4-1 ATS in the last 5 games.

Behind Enemy Lines Week 7

Florida State (3-4) (3-4 ATS) at Clemson -9 (4-3) (0-7 ATS)

The Seminoles were not off last week, but the 59-3 final score made their game against UMass resemble a bye-week. This week they will face a reeling Clemson squad coming off a 27-17 loss to Pittsburgh. The Tigers opened as a 10.5-point favorite before the line dropped to -9. The total is hovering around 47. The Seminoles are 4-11 ATS in their last 15 games against Clemson. The total has gone over in 8 of Clemson’s last 12 games against FSU.

Toledo (4-4) -bye week-

Purdue (4-3) (3-4 ATS) at Nebraska -7.5 (3-5) (5-3 ATS)

Purdue was walloped at home last week to Wisconsin, 30-13. The Boilermakers surrendered 290 yards on the ground. Nebraska did not fair much better as they lost to Minnesota, 30-23. The line opened with Nebraska-5.5 before shooting up to -7.5 where it sits now. The total seems to be sitting steady at 52.5. Purdue is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games against Nebraska. The total has gone over in 7 of Nebraska’s last 10 home games.

#9 Iowa (6-1) (5-2 ATS) at Wisconsin -3.5 (4-3) (3-4)

Wisconsin won at Purdue last week, 30-13. The Badgers managed just 52 yards through the air, but that did not matter because they racked up 290 yards on the ground. Meanwhile, Iowa was smoked at home by Purdue, 24-7. Wisconsin opened -2.5 before moving up to -3.5. The increased from 35.5 to 37 at some books. Iowa is 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against Wisconsin. The total has gone under in 6 of Wisconsin’s last 8 games against the Big Ten.

#2 Cincinnati -24.5 (7-0) (5-2 ATS) at Tulane (1-6) (2-5 ATS)

Last week, Tulane was spanked by SMU, 55-26. SMU racked up a whopping 612 yards of total offense. The Bearcats had a closer-than-preferred game against Navy in which they managed to win, 27-20. Cincinnati opened at -25.5 before dropping a point to -24.5. The total fell from 65 to 62. Cincinnati is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games versus Tulane. The total has gone over in 6 of Tulane’s last 7 games.

Virginia Tech (3-4) (2-5 ATS) at Georgia Tech -4 (3-4) (3-4 ATS)

The Hokies are returning from a last-second, 41-36, loss to Syracuse. The Orangemen scored with 19 seconds remaining in the game. The Yellowjackets are coming off a 48-40 loss to Virginia. The Cavaliers tallied 636 yards of total offense. Georgia Tech opened this week at -3.5 and now they are sitting at -4. The total moved from 52.5 to 56. The Hokies are 4-8 ATS in their last 12 versus Georgia Tech. The total has gone under in 10 of Georgia Tech’s last 13 against Virginia Tech.

Navy (1-6) (4-3 ATS) at Tulsa -11 (3-4) (3-4 ATS)

Last week, Navy lost a close one to Cincinnati, 27-20. Tulsa’s last game came on October 16th when they defeated South Florida, 32-31. Tulsa opened at -9.5 before the line moved to -11. The total fell from 48.5 to a firm 47 across the board. Navy is 4-1-1 ATS against Tulsa in its last 6 games. The total has gone over in Tulsa’s last 5 games.

Virginia (6-2) (6-2 ATS) at #25 BYU -2.5 (6-2) (3-5 ATS)

The Cavaliers defeated Georgia Tech last week, 48-40. Virginia gained over 600 yards of total offense, but their defense surrendered 570 yards of its own. BYU won a close one last week against Washington State, 21-19. The Cougar has a chance to tie the game late in the 4th quarter, but the conversion attempt failed. BYU opened at -1.5, but some books now have them as high as -3. The total is steady at 63.5 across the board. Virginia is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games. The total has gone under in 9 of BYU’S last 11 games.

Washington (3-4) (1-6 ATS) at Stanford -2.5 (3-4) (3-4 ATS)

Stanford’s last game came on October 16th when they lost to Washington State, 34-31. Meanwhile, Washington defeated Arizona last week, 21-16. The Cardinal opened at -2 before moving up a hair to -2.5. The total is solid at 48. Washington is 1-5 ATS in their last 6 against Stanford. The total has gone over in 4 of Stanford’s last 5 games against Washington.

*Notre Dame’s 2021 opponents listed in bold.