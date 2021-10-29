Podcast: Previewing Notre Dame & North Carolina with Special Guest Ashton Pollard

On Halloween Eve the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame will matchup against the North Carolina Tarheels as Brian Kelly looks to move to 7-1 without star safety Kyle Hamilton. The offense finally took on some normalcy against rival USC last weekend with a rejuvenated running game and an uptempo, quick passing style with Jack Coan at quarterback.

The defense hung tough after losing Hamilton during their second defensive series, limiting the Trojans to three points at half and 16 for the game. Can they duplicate that performance against UNC’s high-powered attack? Greg brings on On3’s Ashton Pollard to discuss the matchup.

Topics include:

Impressions of North Carolina

Notre Dame’s defense without Hamilton

The “new look” Notre Dame offense

Questions at defensive back for Notre Dame

An evaluation of the Notre Dame wide receivers

The sustainability of the offense

Ashton’s birthday festivities

Picks

