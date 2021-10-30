Notre Dame Football Hype Video: North Carolina Gam

Notre Dame is back in action tonight with another night game under the lights of Notre Dame Stadium. The Irish host one of the most underachieving teams in the county – North Carolina for the first time since 2014. The Tar Heels entered the season ranked in the top 10 – thus the night – but have stumbled to a 4-3 mark on the season. A win for them could salvage their 2021 season, but the Irish appear to be just starting to play their best football. Get ready for tonight’s tilt with this week’s hype video from the folks at Watch ND.