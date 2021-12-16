Get a Behind the Scenes Look at Marcus Freeman’s Whirlwind Notre Dame Recruiting Tour

As soon as he was introduced as the head coach of Notre Dame last week, Marcus Freeman took off on a whirlwind recruiting tour aimed at shoring up Notre Dame’s commitments and making a few last-ditch Hail Marys. It was largely successful considering the damage that was done to the recruiting classes for other programs around the country who also experienced coaching changes. The team at Fighting Irish Media was with Freeman for every step along the way and produced yet another ridiculously well done video showcasing the program.