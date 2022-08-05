When Marcus Freeman gave an injury update for his team at Friday’s press conference, the first for fall camp 2022, the one surprising development was him leaving the door open for Logan Diggs to play in Notre Dame’s opener against Ohio State. It has been assumed for months that Diggs would likely return closer to the beginning of October, not the start of the season, but the possibility is there.

Diggs was a limited participant in practice, donning a red jersey, on Friday, and Freeman included him in a group of players who would be ramping over the next few weeks who could be available for the opener. The only players Freeman ruled out already for week one were wide receiver Joe Wilkins, tight end Mitchell Evans, and running back Jadarian Price.

Diggs suffered a shoulder injury in the Blue & Gold game that many expected to cost him some games, but that might not be the case. Freeman was cautious with his words when talking about Diggs’ availability and set an expectation that even if he is available, it wouldn’t likely be in any sort of lead role. Still, having Diggs in any capacity in a running back room that already lost Price for the season would be huge for the Irish as they travel to Columbus to kick off the season.

Logan Diggs Has Been Rehabbing Hard

Over the last few weeks a few clips of Diggsworking hard in the off-season found their way to Twitter. Diggs’ mom even hinted last week that he might be ready for the showdown with the Buckeyes.

.. the million dollar question everyone's been asking!! How's he doing since his surgery?? He's been working y'all.. Is he ready for OSU tho? The answer is, we'll see! 👀☘️ Geaux Irish!

And another video from Diggs’s trainer showed some of the other work he has put in this summer.

One of the most balance RB’s in college football for a reason, we prioritize this balance aspect @logandiggs3



Body Med ball split stance lateral toss



• Balance

•Force absorption through contact

• multi stimulating movement w/ Handeye coordination = awareness pic.twitter.com/7llQNalCQq — Albert Brock (@ABXperformance) August 2, 2022

What Would Having Diggs Mean for Notre Dame vs. Ohio State?

Without Diggs available, Notre Dame would enter the Horseshoe with three scholarship running backs – Chris Tyree, Audric Estime, and Gi’Bran Payne. For Notre Dame to beat the Buckeyes, they will have to run the ball a lot, just like Oregon and Michigan did to a suspect Beckeye defense last year.

With Diggs available, even in a limited capacity, Notre Dame would have another back capable of taking some carries so that Tyree and Estime don’t have to do it all if Payne, a true freshman, isn’t quite ready for playing time in game one. In general, getting Diggs back sooner rather than later given the injury to Price, is huge for a Notre Dame backfield that could lead the way for the offense in 2022 if it avoids further injuries.

In limited playing time last year, Diggs flashed big-time potential, and a lot was expected of him before the injury. He ran 52 times for 230 yards and three touchdowns in 2021, including his highlight reel leap over a Virginia defender. The injury clouded expectations for him this season, but if he’s ready to go for the opener, in any capacity, those expectations could jump back up.