Podcast: Notre Dame Football Heads Into Fall Camp on a Recruiting Heater

With 3 commitments expected between Thursday and Saturday, Notre Dame is on fire on the recruiting trail.

Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on Twitter August 5, 2022
Notre Dame decided to head into fall camp for 2022 on another hot streak on the recruiting trail. The Irish picked up a huge commitment on Thursday night and are expecting two more before the weekend is over. I podded solo this week but held down the fort. 

  • Why landing a recruiting in Bayou Brian’s backyard was so sweet
  • What adding Ben Minish and Dylan Edwards would mean for the class
  • Poaching season is here with all the big boys coming after Keon Keeley and Peyton Bowen
  • Players that have me excited with fall camp starting
  • Why the defensive line, linebacker, and offensive line positions should have Notre Dame fans excited for this season
  • Lots of Q&A 
Jaiden Ausberry
