Notre Dame decided to head into fall camp for 2022 on another hot streak on the recruiting trail. The Irish picked up a huge commitment on Thursday night and are expecting two more before the weekend is over. I podded solo this week but held down the fort.
- Why landing a recruiting in Bayou Brian’s backyard was so sweet
- What adding Ben Minish and Dylan Edwards would mean for the class
- Poaching season is here with all the big boys coming after Keon Keeley and Peyton Bowen
- Players that have me excited with fall camp starting
- Why the defensive line, linebacker, and offensive line positions should have Notre Dame fans excited for this season
- Lots of Q&A