When Notre Dame kicks off against North Carolina in about an hour, the Fighting Irish will be without two key players from their two-deep. Backup safety Ramon Henderson, whose been one of their best blitzers, and backup tight end Kevin Bauman are out with injuries, according to the University.

Ramon Henderson is listed as a backup but has played plenty for Notre Dame this season. He has just 8 tackles and 0.5 sacks officially, but he’s been developing into one of Notre Dame’s best blitzers from the secondary over the first three weeks. Last week against Cal, Henderson played 25 snaps after registering just six in the loss to Marshall. Look for Xavier Watts (33 snaps on the season) to play a larger role on defense than he has in recent weeks.

The loss of Henderson is significant given the high-powered offense Notre Dame must slow down this afternoon in order to get back to .500 on the season.

Backup tight end Kevin Bauman is also out this afternoon with a knee injury. Bauman has played 75 snaps over the first three weeks of the season while freshmen Eli Raridon and Holden Staes have combined for just 9 offensive snaps. Bauman has three receptions for 44 yards on the season.

Notre Dame is already down sophomore Mitchell Evans, who Marcus Freeman said might be available after the bye, leaving the Irish thin at tight end behind All-American Michael Mayer. Staes makes the most sense to see an uptick in snaps given his blocking ability, but if the game plan was to feature more 12 personnel in the passing game, Raridon’s receiving skills could be called upon.