Notre Dame played one of the worst defenses they’ll face all year on Saturday, and it was just what the doctor ordered for an offense that struggled the first three weeks of the year. Notre Dame scored 18 more points than they had in any other game this year while coasting to a 45-32 that included a sloppy 4th quarter from both teams. The win improved the Irish to .500 on the season as they enter the bye week with two weeks to prepare for their trip to Vegas to take on BYU.