It’s that time of the year. It’s transfer portal season. Notre Dame was thrust right into this year with Drew Pyne, starting quarterback for 10 games this fall, entered the portal less than a week after the Irish closed out the 2022 regular season with a loss to USC. The Irish figure to be very active in the portal this season as Marcus Freeman and staff look to patch some holes from shoddy recruiting at the end of the Brian Kelly era – including quarterback where the Irish were already likely to add a transfer before news of Pyne’s departure.
There are also a number of NFL decisions the Irish staff is waiting to hear from a handful of players. Just like last year, we’ll have a running tracker of all players entering the portal from Notre Dame and players transferring in.
2022 Offseason Roster Movement
|NAME
|POS
|YEAR
|DECISION
|Jacob Lacey
|DT
|JR
|Transfer Out (Oklahoma)
|Cam Hart
|CB
|SR
|Return (5th)
|Michael Vinson
|LS
|5th
|Return (6th)
|Drew Pyne
|QB
|JR
|Transfer Out (TBD)
|Joe Wilkins
|WR
|5th
|Transfer Out (TBD)
- DT Jacob Lacey announced he planned on transferring from Notre Dame during the season and has since committed to Oklahoma.
- Cam Hart announced he would return to Notre Dame for a 5th year after it was previously thought he was heading to the NFL.
- Drew Pyne entered the transfer portal on 12/2 after starting 10 games in 2022.
- Michael Vinson, starting long snapper the past three years, announced he will return for a 6th year on 12/2.