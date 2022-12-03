It’s that time of the year. It’s transfer portal season. Notre Dame was thrust right into this year with Drew Pyne, starting quarterback for 10 games this fall, entered the portal less than a week after the Irish closed out the 2022 regular season with a loss to USC. The Irish figure to be very active in the portal this season as Marcus Freeman and staff look to patch some holes from shoddy recruiting at the end of the Brian Kelly era – including quarterback where the Irish were already likely to add a transfer before news of Pyne’s departure.

There are also a number of NFL decisions the Irish staff is waiting to hear from a handful of players. Just like last year, we’ll have a running tracker of all players entering the portal from Notre Dame and players transferring in.

2022 Offseason Roster Movement

NAME POS YEAR DECISION Jacob Lacey DT JR Transfer Out (Oklahoma) Cam Hart CB SR Return (5th) Michael Vinson LS 5th Return (6th) Drew Pyne QB JR Transfer Out (TBD) Joe Wilkins WR 5th Transfer Out (TBD)