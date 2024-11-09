When the schedule came out, tonight’s class with Florida State looked like it might have the makings of another “Game of the Century” like the 1993 #1 vs. #2 classic. Yeah, about that. Florida State is historically bad at 1-8 and the Irish enter as nearly 4-touchdown favorites. Forget game of the century, this isn’t even Notre Dame’s toughest home game in the month of November this year. And the Irish only play two games in Notre Dame Stadium this month. So hats off to the folks at Fighting Irish Media for being able to put together another fun hype video for a game that has all the excitement of the Blue and Gold game right now.