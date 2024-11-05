The difference of just a few months has changed Notre Dame’s Saturday matchup against the Florida State Seminoles from a highly anticipated clash to one that has the visitors in disaster mode. The Seminoles began the year with national title hopes but instead are entering with a miserable 1-8 record.

The Irish come in refreshed from their second bye week, with Marcus Freeman hoping that his post-bye success continues unabated. In three seasons as head coach at Notre Dame, Freeman’s teams have won all four games after a break, with Notre Dame outscoring its last three foes, 152-21.

Below is a look at the key matchups, with the Irish favored by more than three touchdowns:

Riley Leonard vs. Florida State Defense

Leonard’s passing numbers after the first four games consisted of 587 yards, with just one touchdown pass and two interceptions. In the past four contests, he’s been much more productive in this area, with 773 yards through the air, seven touchdown passes and just two picks. His running ability makes him even more dangerous, with 539 yards on 6.3 yards per carry and 11 scores.

The running skills of Leonard, along with those of the Irish backs have to strike some real fear in Florida State. Stopping the run has become a huge problem for them, with five schools running for over 200 yards. Clemson shredded them for 445 yards and this unit has only forced three turnovers all season.

Notre Dame Defense vs. QB Brock Glenn

Irish defenders are at or near their peak with a number of outstanding performances, allowing an average of just 281 yards of opposing offense in the last three victories. This group got some unintended help with numerous Navy turnovers but remains a potent unit that, unlike Florida State, has made forcing turnovers a priority, with 18 on the year.

Glenn remains as the Seminoles’ starter behind center, with D.J. Uiagalelei still out with a broken finger. Even before that injury, Uiagalelei was struggling, with Glenn not doing much better. His lack of mobility is in contrast to Leonard’s skills, while his passing efforts have gained just 287 yards over the past three games. That’s resulted in two scoring tosses and a pair of interceptions. Luke Kromenhoek is again expected to spell Glenn during the contest.

TE Mitchell Evans vs. SS Shyheim Brown

Evans continues to return to the form he showed before last year’s season-ending injury, even if his number might not show it. He was brought along slowly early in the campaign and has 16 receptions for 133 yards. In six of the last seven games, he’s had at least two catches, some of them the clutch variety. He’ll certainly be an outlet for Leonard, though the Irish could end up focusing on the run, given the Seminoles’ woes.

One indication of how poorly the Florida State defense has been is that Brown, a member of the secondary, leads the Seminoles in tackles with 61. He’s in his fourth season at the school and has put up modest numbers along the way when it comes to pass breakups and interceptions. He is a threat on the blitz, so Evans should be prepared for that eventuality.

CB Christian Gray vs. WR Ja’khi Douglas

Gray hasn’t been challenged much in recent weeks, largely due to Stanford’s weaknesses and Navy’s run-based offense. This week, he should see more action since the Seminole running game hasn’t been too effective. He continues to show development, and leadership, the latter aspect becoming much more important since the season-ending injury to Benjamin Morrison.

Douglas stands just five-feet-nine but is having his most productive season since his first season back in 2020. He leads the team in receptions with 25 and touchdown catches with three, numbers that are indicative of just how weak Florida State has been. Douglas teams with Malik Benson, who Gray may also tangle with during the course of the contest.

NT Howard Cross vs. G Ritchie Leonard

Cross, along with Rylie Mills, was hailed by Marcus Freeman at his weekly press conference for playing a key role in helping to deliver pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Cross’ numbers don’t look imposing but Freeman noted how the efforts of the veteran have led to others boosting their numbers. Cross will also do battle with Seminole center Maurice Smith, but his duels with Leonard should be worth watching.

Leonard originally began his collegiate career with the Florida Gators but transferred to FSU during the offseason. He’s a solid run blocker but he’s been part of a group that’s struggled to protect the passer, with 30 sacks allowed thus far in nine games. That’s not a positive impression as the Seminoles prepare for this contest, especially with the Irish pass rush running in high gear at the moment.