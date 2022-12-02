Greg and Christian from Irish Sports Daily talked through the news of the day – Drew Pyne entering the transfer portal – and what it means for Notre Dame in the short term (bowl game) and long term as Notre Dame looks to reshape its quarterback room.

The timing of Drew Pyne entering the portal now

What it means for Notre Dame in the bowl game at QB

What if Tyler Buchner lights it up in the bowl game?

What it means for Notre Dame dipping into the portal