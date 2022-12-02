Greg and Christian from Irish Sports Daily talked through the news of the day – Drew Pyne entering the transfer portal – and what it means for Notre Dame in the short term (bowl game) and long term as Notre Dame looks to reshape its quarterback room.
- The timing of Drew Pyne entering the portal now
- What it means for Notre Dame in the bowl game at QB
- What if Tyler Buchner lights it up in the bowl game?
- What it means for Notre Dame dipping into the portal
One Comment
Utah isnt having much of a problem with USC