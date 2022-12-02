Hit & Hustle: Reaction to Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne Entering Transfer Portal

1

Greg and Christian from Irish Sports Daily talked through the news of the day – Drew Pyne entering the transfer portal – and what it means for Notre Dame in the short term (bowl game) and long term as Notre Dame looks to reshape its quarterback room.

  • The timing of Drew Pyne entering the portal now
  • What it means for Notre Dame in the bowl game at QB
  • What if Tyler Buchner lights it up in the bowl game?
  • What it means for Notre Dame dipping into the portal
