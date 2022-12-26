With transfers and opt-outs, the depth chart for the Gator Bowl looks a bit different than the last depth chart the Fighting Irish released prior to the regular season finale against USC.
NOTES
- Notre Dame didn’t list a designated starter at QB, but Tyler Buchner’s name is first, and all indications are that it will be the Tyler Buchner show on Friday.
- Justin Ademilola and Jordan Botelho are listed as co-starters at VYPER, with Isaiah Foskey opting out.
- Mitchell Evans is officially TE1 for Notre Dame – no co-starter was listed.
- Junior Tuihalamaka is still listed as the backup MIKE, even though reports are he’s been mainly training at VYPER leading up to the bowl.
- No Jaylen Sneed listed as backup ROVER. Hopefully, this is just Notre Dame not being overly accurate with the depth chart since there is no requirement to be accurate. Notre Dame needs to get Sneed more reps given how poor the LB play was in the second half of the season.
- Jarrett Patterson, Brandon Joseph, and Jayson Ademilola are all on the depth chart as expected, even though there was some thought they would be opt-out candidates prior to bowl prep.
|Offense
|Position
|Starter
|Backup/Alternate
|Backup/Alternate
|WR
|Lorenzo Styles
|Deion Colzie
|WR
|Jayden Thomas
|Matt Salerno
|LT
|Joe Alt
|Tosh Baker
|LG
|Jarrett Patterson
|Andrew Kristofic
|C
|Zeke Correll
|Pat Coogan
|RG
|Josh Lugg
|Rocco Spindler
|RT
|Blake Fisher
|Michael Carmody
|TE
|Mitchell Evans
|Holden Staes
|Davis Sherwood
|WR
|Braden Lenzy
|Tobias Merriweather
|QB
|Tyler Buchner (OR)
|Steve Angeli
|RB
|Chris Tyree (OR)
|Logan Diggs (OR)
|Audric Estime
|Defense
|Position
|Starter
|Backup/Alternate
|Backup/Alternate
|VYP
|Justin Ademilola (OR)
|Jordan Botelho
|DT
|Jayson Ademilola
|Chris Smith
|DT
|Howard Cross
|Gabriel Rubio
|DE
|Rylie MIllsd
|Nana Osafo Mensah
|Alex Erhensberger
|WILL
|Marist Luifau
|Jack Kiser (OR)
|Prince Kollie
|MIKE
|JD Bertrand
|Junior Tuihalamaka
|ROV
|Jack Kiser
|JD Bertrand
|CB
|Tariq Bracy
|Jaden Mickey
|LS
|DJ Brown (OR)
|Houston Griffith
|RS
|Brandon Joseph (OR)
|Ramon Henderson
|CB
|Benjamin Morrison
|Clarence Lewis
|Special Teams
|Position
|Starter
|Backup/Alternate
|Backup/Alternate
|KO
|Zac Yoakam
|Bryce McFerson
|PK
|Blake Grupe
|Zac Yoakam
|P
|Jon Sot
|Bryce McFerson
|LS
|Michael Vinson
|Alex Peitsch
|HLD
|Jon Sot
|Bryce McFerson
|PR
|Brandon Joseph
|Matt Salerno
|KR
|Chris Tyree
|Braden Lenzy
|Lorenzo Styles
2 Comments
I would have Merriweather as a starter over Lenzy. Lenzy has been there like 9 years now and has been a Bust IMO. He was a 4 star talent that has played at a 2 star level his entire career. Time to move on.
Well, it won’t be Pyne locking in on Mayer every play.
So that’s different.
I am having thoughts of Hartman’s vision and pocket presence as Merriweather races downfield……could be some real game breakers in that combo.