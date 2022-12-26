Notre Dame Football Gator Bowl Depth Chart

December 26, 2022
With transfers and opt-outs, the depth chart for the Gator Bowl looks a bit different than the last depth chart the Fighting Irish released prior to the regular season finale against USC.

NOTES

  • Notre Dame didn’t list a designated starter at QB, but Tyler Buchner’s name is first, and all indications are that it will be the Tyler Buchner show on Friday.
  • Justin Ademilola and Jordan Botelho are listed as co-starters at VYPER, with Isaiah Foskey opting out.
  • Mitchell Evans is officially TE1 for Notre Dame – no co-starter was listed.
  • Junior Tuihalamaka is still listed as the backup MIKE, even though reports are he’s been mainly training at VYPER leading up to the bowl.
  • No Jaylen Sneed listed as backup ROVER. Hopefully, this is just Notre Dame not being overly accurate with the depth chart since there is no requirement to be accurate. Notre Dame needs to get Sneed more reps given how poor the LB play was in the second half of the season.
  • Jarrett Patterson, Brandon Joseph, and Jayson Ademilola are all on the depth chart as expected, even though there was some thought they would be opt-out candidates prior to bowl prep.
Offense
PositionStarterBackup/AlternateBackup/Alternate
WRLorenzo StylesDeion Colzie
WRJayden ThomasMatt Salerno
LTJoe AltTosh Baker
LGJarrett PattersonAndrew Kristofic
CZeke CorrellPat Coogan
RGJosh LuggRocco Spindler
RTBlake FisherMichael Carmody
TEMitchell EvansHolden StaesDavis Sherwood
WRBraden LenzyTobias Merriweather
QBTyler Buchner (OR)Steve Angeli
RBChris Tyree (OR)Logan Diggs (OR)Audric Estime
Defense
PositionStarterBackup/AlternateBackup/Alternate
VYPJustin Ademilola (OR)Jordan Botelho
DTJayson AdemilolaChris Smith
DTHoward CrossGabriel Rubio
DERylie MIllsdNana Osafo MensahAlex Erhensberger
WILLMarist LuifauJack Kiser (OR)Prince Kollie
MIKEJD BertrandJunior Tuihalamaka
ROVJack KiserJD Bertrand
CBTariq BracyJaden Mickey
LSDJ Brown (OR)Houston Griffith
RSBrandon Joseph (OR)Ramon Henderson
CBBenjamin MorrisonClarence Lewis
Special Teams
PositionStarterBackup/AlternateBackup/Alternate
KOZac YoakamBryce McFerson
PKBlake GrupeZac Yoakam
PJon SotBryce McFerson
LSMichael VinsonAlex Peitsch
HLDJon SotBryce McFerson
PRBrandon JosephMatt Salerno
KRChris Tyree Braden LenzyLorenzo Styles
2022 Gator Bowl
  1. I would have Merriweather as a starter over Lenzy. Lenzy has been there like 9 years now and has been a Bust IMO. He was a 4 star talent that has played at a 2 star level his entire career. Time to move on.

    1. Well, it won’t be Pyne locking in on Mayer every play.
      So that’s different.

      I am having thoughts of Hartman’s vision and pocket presence as Merriweather races downfield……could be some real game breakers in that combo.

