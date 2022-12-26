With transfers and opt-outs, the depth chart for the Gator Bowl looks a bit different than the last depth chart the Fighting Irish released prior to the regular season finale against USC.

NOTES

Notre Dame didn’t list a designated starter at QB, but Tyler Buchner’s name is first, and all indications are that it will be the Tyler Buchner show on Friday.

Justin Ademilola and Jordan Botelho are listed as co-starters at VYPER, with Isaiah Foskey opting out.

Mitchell Evans is officially TE1 for Notre Dame – no co-starter was listed.

Junior Tuihalamaka is still listed as the backup MIKE, even though reports are he’s been mainly training at VYPER leading up to the bowl.

No Jaylen Sneed listed as backup ROVER. Hopefully, this is just Notre Dame not being overly accurate with the depth chart since there is no requirement to be accurate. Notre Dame needs to get Sneed more reps given how poor the LB play was in the second half of the season.

Jarrett Patterson, Brandon Joseph, and Jayson Ademilola are all on the depth chart as expected, even though there was some thought they would be opt-out candidates prior to bowl prep.

Offense Position Starter Backup/Alternate Backup/Alternate WR Lorenzo Styles Deion Colzie WR Jayden Thomas Matt Salerno LT Joe Alt Tosh Baker LG Jarrett Patterson Andrew Kristofic C Zeke Correll Pat Coogan RG Josh Lugg Rocco Spindler RT Blake Fisher Michael Carmody TE Mitchell Evans Holden Staes Davis Sherwood WR Braden Lenzy Tobias Merriweather QB Tyler Buchner (OR) Steve Angeli RB Chris Tyree (OR) Logan Diggs (OR) Audric Estime

Defense Position Starter Backup/Alternate Backup/Alternate VYP Justin Ademilola (OR) Jordan Botelho DT Jayson Ademilola Chris Smith DT Howard Cross Gabriel Rubio DE Rylie MIllsd Nana Osafo Mensah Alex Erhensberger WILL Marist Luifau Jack Kiser (OR) Prince Kollie MIKE JD Bertrand Junior Tuihalamaka ROV Jack Kiser JD Bertrand CB Tariq Bracy Jaden Mickey LS DJ Brown (OR) Houston Griffith RS Brandon Joseph (OR) Ramon Henderson CB Benjamin Morrison Clarence Lewis