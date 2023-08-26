Notre Dame Football Depth Chart: 2023 Week 0 – Navy Game

Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on Twitter August 26, 2023
0
164220423 307 nd spring game
(Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire)

Notre Dame and Navy kick off the 2023 season later today, and when the Irish take the field in Aviva Stadium, they’ll have a slightly different look than the 2022 edition. Here’s the depth chart for today’s match-up.

Offense

POSNUMNameHeightWeight
WR83Jayden Thomas (Jr)6-1.5221
0Deion Colzie (Jr)6-4.24210
WR2Chris Tyree (Sr)5-9.5192
19Jaden Greathouse (Fr)6-1204
LT76Joe Alt (Jr)6-8322
79Tosh Baker (Sr)6-8317
LG78Pat Coogan (Jr)6-5303
74Billy Schrauth6-4.5311
C52Zeke Correll (5th)6-3306
70Ashton Craigh (So)6-4.25307
RG50Rocco Spindler (Jr)6-4.5314
73Andrew Kristofic (5th)6-5.25305
RT54Blake Fisher (Jr)6-6315
59Aamil Wagner (So)6-6288
TE88Mitchell Evans (Jr)6-5251
13Holden Staes (So)6-4.25242
38Davis Sherwood (Jr)6-3238
WR5Tobias Merriweather (So)6-4204
17Rico Flores (Fr)6-0205
or29Matt Salerno (5th)6-0.5199
QB10Sam Hartman (6th)6-1212
18Steve Angeli (So)6-2.5211
RB7Audric Estime (So)5-11.5227
3Gi'Bran Payne (So)5-9208
or24Jadrian Price (So)5-10206
or22Devyn Ford (5th)5-11200
or12Jeremiyah Love (Fr)5-11197
  • Freshmen Jaden Greathouse, Rico Flores, and Jeremyiah Love all make the depth chart for game one.
  • Pat Coogan starts the season as the starting LG, but expect to see Billy Schrauth get some run as well.
  • The running back rotation should be interesting to watch today, with everyone behind Audric Estime listed as an “OR”.

Defense

POSNUMNameHeightWeight
VYP12Jordan Botelho (Sr)6-2.5254
44Junior Tuihalamaka (So)6-2254
40Joshua Burnham6-3.5248
DT99Rylie Mills (Sr)6-5306
47Jason Onye (Jr)6-5294
41Donovan Hinish (So)6-1.5280
DT56Howard Cross (5th)6-1288
97Gabriel Rubio (Jr)6-5.25306
DE1Javontae Jean-Baptise (5th)6-4.5260
or31Nana Osafo-Mensah (5th)6-3264
40Josh Burnham (So)6-3.5248
WILL8Marist Liufau (5th)6-2.5239
23Jaiden Ausberry6-0224
MIKE27JD Bertrand (5th)6-1233
34Drayk Bowen (Fr)6-2234
ROV24Jack Kiser (5th)6-1.5232
3Jaylen Sneed (So)6-2233
CB5Cam Hart (5th)6-2.5207
7Jaden Mickey (So)5-11.5181
LS2DJ Brown (5th)6-1.25202
or4Antonio Carter II (5th)5-11.75207
or13Thomas Harper (5th)5-10.5195
RS0Xavier Watts (Sr)5-11.75204
or11Ramon Henderson (Sr)6-1196
CB20Benjamin Morrison (So)6-0.25185
29Christian Gray (Fr)5-11.75189
or6Clarence Lewis (Sr)5-11.5202
  • Josh Burnham listed as a reserve at both DE spots is interesting. Expect to see him sooner rather than later.
  • All of the ORs at safety might not be the best sign for how the staff feels about its safety depth. Would have liked to see some more definitive depth there.

Special Teams

POSNUMNameHeightWeight
KO32Spencer Shrader (5th)6-1.5200
92Zac Yoakam (So)5-8188
PK32Spencer Shrader (5th)6-1.5200
92Zac Yoakam (So)5-8188
P14Bryce McFerson (So)6-1.5197
43Ben Krimm (5th)6-1204
LS65Michael Vinson (5th)6-2242
51Rino MOnteforte (So)5-7195
HLD16Dylan Devezin (So)6-1222
14Bryce McFerson (So)6-1.5197
PR2Chris Tyree (Sr)5-9.5192
29Matt Salerno (5th)6-0.5199
KR22Devyn Ford (5th)5-11200
2Chris Tyree (Sr)5-9.5192
  • Excited to see Chris Tyree as the punt returner this year for Notre Dame.
Notre Dame vs. Navy 2023
Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on Twitter August 26, 2023
0

You may also like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button