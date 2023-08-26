Notre Dame and Navy kick off the 2023 season later today, and when the Irish take the field in Aviva Stadium, they’ll have a slightly different look than the 2022 edition. Here’s the depth chart for today’s match-up.
Offense
|POS
|NUM
|Name
|Height
|Weight
|WR
|83
|Jayden Thomas (Jr)
|6-1.5
|221
|0
|Deion Colzie (Jr)
|6-4.24
|210
|WR
|2
|Chris Tyree (Sr)
|5-9.5
|192
|19
|Jaden Greathouse (Fr)
|6-1
|204
|LT
|76
|Joe Alt (Jr)
|6-8
|322
|79
|Tosh Baker (Sr)
|6-8
|317
|LG
|78
|Pat Coogan (Jr)
|6-5
|303
|74
|Billy Schrauth
|6-4.5
|311
|C
|52
|Zeke Correll (5th)
|6-3
|306
|70
|Ashton Craigh (So)
|6-4.25
|307
|RG
|50
|Rocco Spindler (Jr)
|6-4.5
|314
|73
|Andrew Kristofic (5th)
|6-5.25
|305
|RT
|54
|Blake Fisher (Jr)
|6-6
|315
|59
|Aamil Wagner (So)
|6-6
|288
|TE
|88
|Mitchell Evans (Jr)
|6-5
|251
|13
|Holden Staes (So)
|6-4.25
|242
|38
|Davis Sherwood (Jr)
|6-3
|238
|WR
|5
|Tobias Merriweather (So)
|6-4
|204
|17
|Rico Flores (Fr)
|6-0
|205
|or
|29
|Matt Salerno (5th)
|6-0.5
|199
|QB
|10
|Sam Hartman (6th)
|6-1
|212
|18
|Steve Angeli (So)
|6-2.5
|211
|RB
|7
|Audric Estime (So)
|5-11.5
|227
|3
|Gi'Bran Payne (So)
|5-9
|208
|or
|24
|Jadrian Price (So)
|5-10
|206
|or
|22
|Devyn Ford (5th)
|5-11
|200
|or
|12
|Jeremiyah Love (Fr)
|5-11
|197
- Freshmen Jaden Greathouse, Rico Flores, and Jeremyiah Love all make the depth chart for game one.
- Pat Coogan starts the season as the starting LG, but expect to see Billy Schrauth get some run as well.
- The running back rotation should be interesting to watch today, with everyone behind Audric Estime listed as an “OR”.
Defense
|POS
|NUM
|Name
|Height
|Weight
|VYP
|12
|Jordan Botelho (Sr)
|6-2.5
|254
|44
|Junior Tuihalamaka (So)
|6-2
|254
|40
|Joshua Burnham
|6-3.5
|248
|DT
|99
|Rylie Mills (Sr)
|6-5
|306
|47
|Jason Onye (Jr)
|6-5
|294
|41
|Donovan Hinish (So)
|6-1.5
|280
|DT
|56
|Howard Cross (5th)
|6-1
|288
|97
|Gabriel Rubio (Jr)
|6-5.25
|306
|DE
|1
|Javontae Jean-Baptise (5th)
|6-4.5
|260
|or
|31
|Nana Osafo-Mensah (5th)
|6-3
|264
|40
|Josh Burnham (So)
|6-3.5
|248
|WILL
|8
|Marist Liufau (5th)
|6-2.5
|239
|23
|Jaiden Ausberry
|6-0
|224
|MIKE
|27
|JD Bertrand (5th)
|6-1
|233
|34
|Drayk Bowen (Fr)
|6-2
|234
|ROV
|24
|Jack Kiser (5th)
|6-1.5
|232
|3
|Jaylen Sneed (So)
|6-2
|233
|CB
|5
|Cam Hart (5th)
|6-2.5
|207
|7
|Jaden Mickey (So)
|5-11.5
|181
|LS
|2
|DJ Brown (5th)
|6-1.25
|202
|or
|4
|Antonio Carter II (5th)
|5-11.75
|207
|or
|13
|Thomas Harper (5th)
|5-10.5
|195
|RS
|0
|Xavier Watts (Sr)
|5-11.75
|204
|or
|11
|Ramon Henderson (Sr)
|6-1
|196
|CB
|20
|Benjamin Morrison (So)
|6-0.25
|185
|29
|Christian Gray (Fr)
|5-11.75
|189
|or
|6
|Clarence Lewis (Sr)
|5-11.5
|202
- Josh Burnham listed as a reserve at both DE spots is interesting. Expect to see him sooner rather than later.
- All of the ORs at safety might not be the best sign for how the staff feels about its safety depth. Would have liked to see some more definitive depth there.
Special Teams
|POS
|NUM
|Name
|Height
|Weight
|KO
|32
|Spencer Shrader (5th)
|6-1.5
|200
|92
|Zac Yoakam (So)
|5-8
|188
|PK
|32
|Spencer Shrader (5th)
|6-1.5
|200
|92
|Zac Yoakam (So)
|5-8
|188
|P
|14
|Bryce McFerson (So)
|6-1.5
|197
|43
|Ben Krimm (5th)
|6-1
|204
|LS
|65
|Michael Vinson (5th)
|6-2
|242
|51
|Rino MOnteforte (So)
|5-7
|195
|HLD
|16
|Dylan Devezin (So)
|6-1
|222
|14
|Bryce McFerson (So)
|6-1.5
|197
|PR
|2
|Chris Tyree (Sr)
|5-9.5
|192
|29
|Matt Salerno (5th)
|6-0.5
|199
|KR
|22
|Devyn Ford (5th)
|5-11
|200
|2
|Chris Tyree (Sr)
|5-9.5
|192
- Excited to see Chris Tyree as the punt returner this year for Notre Dame.