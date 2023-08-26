Notre Dame and Navy kick off the 2023 season later today, and when the Irish take the field in Aviva Stadium, they’ll have a slightly different look than the 2022 edition. Here’s the depth chart for today’s match-up.

Offense

POS NUM Name Height Weight WR 83 Jayden Thomas (Jr) 6-1.5 221 0 Deion Colzie (Jr) 6-4.24 210 WR 2 Chris Tyree (Sr) 5-9.5 192 19 Jaden Greathouse (Fr) 6-1 204 LT 76 Joe Alt (Jr) 6-8 322 79 Tosh Baker (Sr) 6-8 317 LG 78 Pat Coogan (Jr) 6-5 303 74 Billy Schrauth 6-4.5 311 C 52 Zeke Correll (5th) 6-3 306 70 Ashton Craigh (So) 6-4.25 307 RG 50 Rocco Spindler (Jr) 6-4.5 314 73 Andrew Kristofic (5th) 6-5.25 305 RT 54 Blake Fisher (Jr) 6-6 315 59 Aamil Wagner (So) 6-6 288 TE 88 Mitchell Evans (Jr) 6-5 251 13 Holden Staes (So) 6-4.25 242 38 Davis Sherwood (Jr) 6-3 238 WR 5 Tobias Merriweather (So) 6-4 204 17 Rico Flores (Fr) 6-0 205 or 29 Matt Salerno (5th) 6-0.5 199 QB 10 Sam Hartman (6th) 6-1 212 18 Steve Angeli (So) 6-2.5 211 RB 7 Audric Estime (So) 5-11.5 227 3 Gi'Bran Payne (So) 5-9 208 or 24 Jadrian Price (So) 5-10 206 or 22 Devyn Ford (5th) 5-11 200 or 12 Jeremiyah Love (Fr) 5-11 197

Freshmen Jaden Greathouse, Rico Flores, and Jeremyiah Love all make the depth chart for game one.

Pat Coogan starts the season as the starting LG, but expect to see Billy Schrauth get some run as well.

The running back rotation should be interesting to watch today, with everyone behind Audric Estime listed as an “OR”.

Defense

POS NUM Name Height Weight VYP 12 Jordan Botelho (Sr) 6-2.5 254 44 Junior Tuihalamaka (So) 6-2 254 40 Joshua Burnham 6-3.5 248 DT 99 Rylie Mills (Sr) 6-5 306 47 Jason Onye (Jr) 6-5 294 41 Donovan Hinish (So) 6-1.5 280 DT 56 Howard Cross (5th) 6-1 288 97 Gabriel Rubio (Jr) 6-5.25 306 DE 1 Javontae Jean-Baptise (5th) 6-4.5 260 or 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah (5th) 6-3 264 40 Josh Burnham (So) 6-3.5 248 WILL 8 Marist Liufau (5th) 6-2.5 239 23 Jaiden Ausberry 6-0 224 MIKE 27 JD Bertrand (5th) 6-1 233 34 Drayk Bowen (Fr) 6-2 234 ROV 24 Jack Kiser (5th) 6-1.5 232 3 Jaylen Sneed (So) 6-2 233 CB 5 Cam Hart (5th) 6-2.5 207 7 Jaden Mickey (So) 5-11.5 181 LS 2 DJ Brown (5th) 6-1.25 202 or 4 Antonio Carter II (5th) 5-11.75 207 or 13 Thomas Harper (5th) 5-10.5 195 RS 0 Xavier Watts (Sr) 5-11.75 204 or 11 Ramon Henderson (Sr) 6-1 196 CB 20 Benjamin Morrison (So) 6-0.25 185 29 Christian Gray (Fr) 5-11.75 189 or 6 Clarence Lewis (Sr) 5-11.5 202

Josh Burnham listed as a reserve at both DE spots is interesting. Expect to see him sooner rather than later.

All of the ORs at safety might not be the best sign for how the staff feels about its safety depth. Would have liked to see some more definitive depth there.

Special Teams

POS NUM Name Height Weight KO 32 Spencer Shrader (5th) 6-1.5 200 92 Zac Yoakam (So) 5-8 188 PK 32 Spencer Shrader (5th) 6-1.5 200 92 Zac Yoakam (So) 5-8 188 P 14 Bryce McFerson (So) 6-1.5 197 43 Ben Krimm (5th) 6-1 204 LS 65 Michael Vinson (5th) 6-2 242 51 Rino MOnteforte (So) 5-7 195 HLD 16 Dylan Devezin (So) 6-1 222 14 Bryce McFerson (So) 6-1.5 197 PR 2 Chris Tyree (Sr) 5-9.5 192 29 Matt Salerno (5th) 6-0.5 199 KR 22 Devyn Ford (5th) 5-11 200 2 Chris Tyree (Sr) 5-9.5 192