Notre Dame released its official depth chart for this weekend’s contest against NC State, and unlike last week, there were some changes to it as Notre Dame suffered a few injuries over the first two games of the season.
Offensive Depth Chart
- Matt Salerno suffered a leg injury against Tennessee State and will be unavailable for a while. Notre Dame had three wide receivers listed there but just reduced it to two.
- Devyn Ford is still listed as an option at backup running back but is still in concussion protocol. Seems unlikely he will be available this weekend.
|POS
|NUM
|Name
|Height
|Weight
|WR
|83
|Jayden Thomas (Jr)
|6-1.5
|221
|0
|Deion Colzie (Jr)
|6-4.24
|210
|WR
|4
|Chris Tyree (Sr)
|5-9.5
|192
|19
|Jaden Greathouse (Fr)
|6-1
|204
|LT
|76
|Joe Alt (Jr)
|6-8
|322
|79
|Tosh Baker (Sr)
|6-8
|317
|LG
|78
|Pat Coogan (Jr)
|6-5
|303
|74
|Billy Schrauth
|6-4.5
|311
|C
|52
|Zeke Correll (5th)
|6-3
|306
|70
|Ashton Craigh (So)
|6-4.25
|307
|RG
|50
|Rocco Spindler (Jr)
|6-4.5
|314
|73
|Andrew Kristofic (5th)
|6-5.25
|305
|RT
|54
|Blake Fisher (Jr)
|6-6
|315
|59
|Aamil Wagner (So)
|6-6
|288
|TE
|88
|Mitchell Evans (Jr)
|6-5
|251
|13
|Holden Staes (So)
|6-4.25
|242
|38
|Davis Sherwood (Jr)
|6-3
|238
|WR
|5
|Tobias Merriweather (So)
|6-4
|204
|17
|Rico Flores (Fr)
|6-0
|205
|QB
|10
|Sam Hartman (6th)
|6-1
|212
|18
|Steve Angeli (So)
|6-2.5
|211
|RB
|7
|Audric Estime (So)
|5-11.5
|227
|3
|Gi'Bran Payne (So)
|5-9
|208
|or
|24
|Jadrian Price (So)
|5-10
|206
|or
|22
|Devyn Ford (5th)
|5-11
|200
|or
|12
|Jeremiyah Love (Fr)
|5-11
|197
Defensive Depth Chart
- Gabriel Rubio is no longer listed on the two-deep as he was last week. Marcus Freeman said he he arthroscopic surgery and will be out a few more weeks. In his place is Aidan Keanaaina.
|POS
|NUM
|Name
|Height
|Weight
|VYP
|12
|Jordan Botelho (Sr)
|6-2.5
|254
|44
|Junior Tuihalamaka (So)
|6-2
|254
|40
|Joshua Burnham
|6-3.5
|248
|DT
|99
|Rylie Mills (Sr)
|6-5
|306
|47
|Jason Onye (Jr)
|6-5
|294
|41
|Donovan Hinish (So)
|6-1.5
|280
|DT
|56
|Howard Cross (5th)
|6-1
|288
|92
|Adian Keanaaina (Sr)
|6-3
|309
|41
|Donovan Hinish (So)
|6-1.5
|280
|DE
|1
|Javontae Jean-Baptise (5th)
|6-4.5
|260
|or
|31
|Nana Osafo-Mensah (5th)
|6-3
|264
|40
|Josh Burnham (So)
|6-3.5
|248
|WILL
|8
|Marist Liufau (5th)
|6-2.5
|239
|23
|Jaiden Ausberry
|6-0
|224
|MIKE
|27
|JD Bertrand (5th)
|6-1
|233
|34
|Drayk Bowen (Fr)
|6-2
|234
|ROV
|24
|Jack Kiser (5th)
|6-1.5
|232
|3
|Jaylen Sneed (So)
|6-2
|233
|CB
|5
|Cam Hart (5th)
|6-2.5
|207
|7
|Jaden Mickey (So)
|5-11.5
|181
|LS
|2
|DJ Brown (5th)
|6-1.25
|202
|or
|4
|Antonio Carter II (5th)
|5-11.75
|207
|or
|13
|Thomas Harper (5th)
|5-10.5
|195
|RS
|0
|Xavier Watts (Sr)
|5-11.75
|204
|or
|11
|Ramon Henderson (Sr)
|6-1
|196
|CB
|20
|Benjamin Morrison (So)
|6-0.25
|185
|29
|Christian Gray (Fr)
|5-11.75
|189
|or
|6
|Clarence Lewis (Sr)
|5-11.5
|202
Special Teams Depth Chart
- Devyn Ford isn’t listed at all as a kick returner any longer following his concussion on the inexplicable non-targeting call last week. Chris Tyree isn’t listed as a kick returner either.
- Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price are listed as the new kick returners.
- With Matt Salerno out for a while, he isn’t listed as a punt returner. Sophomore corner Jaden Mickey is in his place.
|POS
|NUM
|Name
|Height
|Weight
|KO
|32
|Spencer Shrader (5th)
|6-1.5
|200
|92
|Zac Yoakam (So)
|5-8
|188
|PK
|32
|Spencer Shrader (5th)
|6-1.5
|200
|92
|Zac Yoakam (So)
|5-8
|188
|P
|14
|Bryce McFerson (So)
|6-1.5
|197
|43
|Ben Krimm (5th)
|6-1
|204
|LS
|65
|Michael Vinson (5th)
|6-2
|242
|51
|Rino MOnteforte (So)
|5-7
|195
|HLD
|16
|Dylan Devezin (So)
|6-1
|222
|14
|Bryce McFerson (So)
|6-1.5
|197
|PR
|4
|Chris Tyree (Sr)
|5-9.5
|192
|7
|Jaden Mickey (S0)
|5-11.5
|181
|KR
|24
|Jadarian Price (So)
|5-10.5
|206
|12
|Jeremiyah Love (Fr)
|5-11.5
|197
So even though he got pulled in the 2nd half, Hartman is still QB1.
That’s a good move by Freeman…put the kid right back to it.
A few short Out routes, get his confidence back.