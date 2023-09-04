Notre Dame released its official depth chart for this weekend’s contest against NC State, and unlike last week, there were some changes to it as Notre Dame suffered a few injuries over the first two games of the season.

Offensive Depth Chart

Matt Salerno suffered a leg injury against Tennessee State and will be unavailable for a while. Notre Dame had three wide receivers listed there but just reduced it to two.

Devyn Ford is still listed as an option at backup running back but is still in concussion protocol. Seems unlikely he will be available this weekend.

POS NUM Name Height Weight WR 83 Jayden Thomas (Jr) 6-1.5 221 0 Deion Colzie (Jr) 6-4.24 210 WR 4 Chris Tyree (Sr) 5-9.5 192 19 Jaden Greathouse (Fr) 6-1 204 LT 76 Joe Alt (Jr) 6-8 322 79 Tosh Baker (Sr) 6-8 317 LG 78 Pat Coogan (Jr) 6-5 303 74 Billy Schrauth 6-4.5 311 C 52 Zeke Correll (5th) 6-3 306 70 Ashton Craigh (So) 6-4.25 307 RG 50 Rocco Spindler (Jr) 6-4.5 314 73 Andrew Kristofic (5th) 6-5.25 305 RT 54 Blake Fisher (Jr) 6-6 315 59 Aamil Wagner (So) 6-6 288 TE 88 Mitchell Evans (Jr) 6-5 251 13 Holden Staes (So) 6-4.25 242 38 Davis Sherwood (Jr) 6-3 238 WR 5 Tobias Merriweather (So) 6-4 204 17 Rico Flores (Fr) 6-0 205 QB 10 Sam Hartman (6th) 6-1 212 18 Steve Angeli (So) 6-2.5 211 RB 7 Audric Estime (So) 5-11.5 227 3 Gi'Bran Payne (So) 5-9 208 or 24 Jadrian Price (So) 5-10 206 or 22 Devyn Ford (5th) 5-11 200 or 12 Jeremiyah Love (Fr) 5-11 197

Defensive Depth Chart

Gabriel Rubio is no longer listed on the two-deep as he was last week. Marcus Freeman said he he arthroscopic surgery and will be out a few more weeks. In his place is Aidan Keanaaina.

POS NUM Name Height Weight VYP 12 Jordan Botelho (Sr) 6-2.5 254 44 Junior Tuihalamaka (So) 6-2 254 40 Joshua Burnham 6-3.5 248 DT 99 Rylie Mills (Sr) 6-5 306 47 Jason Onye (Jr) 6-5 294 41 Donovan Hinish (So) 6-1.5 280 DT 56 Howard Cross (5th) 6-1 288 92 Adian Keanaaina (Sr) 6-3 309 41 Donovan Hinish (So) 6-1.5 280 DE 1 Javontae Jean-Baptise (5th) 6-4.5 260 or 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah (5th) 6-3 264 40 Josh Burnham (So) 6-3.5 248 WILL 8 Marist Liufau (5th) 6-2.5 239 23 Jaiden Ausberry 6-0 224 MIKE 27 JD Bertrand (5th) 6-1 233 34 Drayk Bowen (Fr) 6-2 234 ROV 24 Jack Kiser (5th) 6-1.5 232 3 Jaylen Sneed (So) 6-2 233 CB 5 Cam Hart (5th) 6-2.5 207 7 Jaden Mickey (So) 5-11.5 181 LS 2 DJ Brown (5th) 6-1.25 202 or 4 Antonio Carter II (5th) 5-11.75 207 or 13 Thomas Harper (5th) 5-10.5 195 RS 0 Xavier Watts (Sr) 5-11.75 204 or 11 Ramon Henderson (Sr) 6-1 196 CB 20 Benjamin Morrison (So) 6-0.25 185 29 Christian Gray (Fr) 5-11.75 189 or 6 Clarence Lewis (Sr) 5-11.5 202

Special Teams Depth Chart

Devyn Ford isn’t listed at all as a kick returner any longer following his concussion on the inexplicable non-targeting call last week. Chris Tyree isn’t listed as a kick returner either.

Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price are listed as the new kick returners.

With Matt Salerno out for a while, he isn’t listed as a punt returner. Sophomore corner Jaden Mickey is in his place.