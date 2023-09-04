Notre Dame Football Depth Chart – Week 2 NC State

Notre Dame released its official depth chart for this weekend’s contest against NC State, and unlike last week, there were some changes to it as Notre Dame suffered a few injuries over the first two games of the season.

Offensive Depth Chart

  • Matt Salerno suffered a leg injury against Tennessee State and will be unavailable for a while. Notre Dame had three wide receivers listed there but just reduced it to two.
  • Devyn Ford is still listed as an option at backup running back but is still in concussion protocol. Seems unlikely he will be available this weekend.
POSNUMNameHeightWeight
WR83Jayden Thomas (Jr)6-1.5221
0Deion Colzie (Jr)6-4.24210
WR4Chris Tyree (Sr)5-9.5192
19Jaden Greathouse (Fr)6-1204
LT76Joe Alt (Jr)6-8322
79Tosh Baker (Sr)6-8317
LG78Pat Coogan (Jr)6-5303
74Billy Schrauth6-4.5311
C52Zeke Correll (5th)6-3306
70Ashton Craigh (So)6-4.25307
RG50Rocco Spindler (Jr)6-4.5314
73Andrew Kristofic (5th)6-5.25305
RT54Blake Fisher (Jr)6-6315
59Aamil Wagner (So)6-6288
TE88Mitchell Evans (Jr)6-5251
13Holden Staes (So)6-4.25242
38Davis Sherwood (Jr)6-3238
WR5Tobias Merriweather (So)6-4204
17Rico Flores (Fr)6-0205
QB10Sam Hartman (6th)6-1212
18Steve Angeli (So)6-2.5211
RB7Audric Estime (So)5-11.5227
3Gi'Bran Payne (So)5-9208
or24Jadrian Price (So)5-10206
or22Devyn Ford (5th)5-11200
or12Jeremiyah Love (Fr)5-11197

Defensive Depth Chart

  • Gabriel Rubio is no longer listed on the two-deep as he was last week. Marcus Freeman said he he arthroscopic surgery and will be out a few more weeks. In his place is Aidan Keanaaina.
POSNUMNameHeightWeight
VYP12Jordan Botelho (Sr)6-2.5254
44Junior Tuihalamaka (So)6-2254
40Joshua Burnham6-3.5248
DT99Rylie Mills (Sr)6-5306
47Jason Onye (Jr)6-5294
41Donovan Hinish (So)6-1.5280
DT56Howard Cross (5th)6-1288
92Adian Keanaaina (Sr)6-3309
41Donovan Hinish (So)6-1.5280
DE1Javontae Jean-Baptise (5th)6-4.5260
or31Nana Osafo-Mensah (5th)6-3264
40Josh Burnham (So)6-3.5248
WILL8Marist Liufau (5th)6-2.5239
23Jaiden Ausberry6-0224
MIKE27JD Bertrand (5th)6-1233
34Drayk Bowen (Fr)6-2234
ROV24Jack Kiser (5th)6-1.5232
3Jaylen Sneed (So)6-2233
CB5Cam Hart (5th)6-2.5207
7Jaden Mickey (So)5-11.5181
LS2DJ Brown (5th)6-1.25202
or4Antonio Carter II (5th)5-11.75207
or13Thomas Harper (5th)5-10.5195
RS0Xavier Watts (Sr)5-11.75204
or11Ramon Henderson (Sr)6-1196
CB20Benjamin Morrison (So)6-0.25185
29Christian Gray (Fr)5-11.75189
or6Clarence Lewis (Sr)5-11.5202

Special Teams Depth Chart

  • Devyn Ford isn’t listed at all as a kick returner any longer following his concussion on the inexplicable non-targeting call last week. Chris Tyree isn’t listed as a kick returner either.
  • Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price are listed as the new kick returners.
  • With Matt Salerno out for a while, he isn’t listed as a punt returner. Sophomore corner Jaden Mickey is in his place.
POSNUMNameHeightWeight
KO32Spencer Shrader (5th)6-1.5200
92Zac Yoakam (So)5-8188
PK32Spencer Shrader (5th)6-1.5200
92Zac Yoakam (So)5-8188
P14Bryce McFerson (So)6-1.5197
43Ben Krimm (5th)6-1204
LS65Michael Vinson (5th)6-2242
51Rino MOnteforte (So)5-7195
HLD16Dylan Devezin (So)6-1222
14Bryce McFerson (So)6-1.5197
PR4Chris Tyree (Sr)5-9.5192
7Jaden Mickey (S0)5-11.5181
KR24Jadarian Price (So)5-10.5206
12Jeremiyah Love (Fr)5-11.5197
