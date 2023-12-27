Opt-outs and transfers have turned the Notre Dame football depth chart upside down for the Sun Bowl matchup with Oregon State on Friday. The Irish will be featuring a number of first-time starters and youngsters in their two-deep as they look to snap a 2-game bowl losing streak to Oregon State. Here’s the full official depth chart for the game, along with notes on the new starters and backups.

Offense

POS NUM Name Height Weight WR 83 Jayden Thomas (Jr) 6-1.5 221 0 Deion Colzie (Jr) 6-4.24 210 WR 19 Jaden Greathouse (Fr) 6-1 204 4 Matt Salerno (5th) 6-0.5 199 LT 56 Charles Jagusah (Fr) 6-7.25 330 79 Tosh Baker 6-8 317 LG 78 Pat Coogan (Jr) 6-5 303 72 Sam Pendleton (Fr) 6-4 314 C 70 Ashton Craigh (So) 6-4.25 307 73 Andrew Kristofic (5th) 6-5.25 314 RG 74 Billy Schrauth (So) 6-4.5 311 53 Quinn Murphy (5th) 6-5.25 312 RT 79 Tosh Baker (Sr) 6-8 317 or 59 Aamil Wagner (So) 6-6 288 TE 9 Eli Raridon (So) 6-6.75 250 or 87 Cooper Flanagan (S0) 6-6 262 or 38 Davis Sherwood (Jr) 6-3 238 WR 80 Jordan Faison (Fr) 5-10 182 11 KK Smith (Fr) 6-0 168 QB 18 Steve Angeli (So) 6-2.5 211 8 Kenny Minchey (Fr) 6-1.5 219 RB 7 Jeremiyah Love (Fr) 5-11 197 or 24 Jadrian Price (So) 5-10 206 or 3 Gi'Bran Payne (So) 5-9 208 or 22 Devyn Ford (5th) 5-11 200

Sam Hartman opting out opened the door for the first start of sophomore Steve Angeli’s career.

Audric Estime’s opt out gives freshman Jeremiyah Love the nod as the starting RB.

Both starting tackles – Joe Alt and Blake Fisher – opted out. Charles Jagusah (LT) and Tosh Baker (RT) are officially listed with an “OR” but have confirmed to be the starters.

Zeke Correll’s transfer means Ashton Craig stays the starting center after filling in for an injured Correll. Craig likely was not going to give up the starting center spot anyway after impressive performances.

Transfers ravaged the wide receiver room for Notre Dame with Tobias Merriweather, Rico Flores, Braylon James, and Chris Tyree all leaving the program. Notre Dame gets a healthy Jayden Thomas and Jaden Greathouse to start along with freshman standout Jordan Faison.

Freshman KK Smith will make his debut after returning from an injury over the summer. Junior Deion Colzie is also available after missing a lot of time with injuries throughout the year.

Eli Raridon is in line to start at TE with Mitchell Evans injured and Holden Staes entering the portal.

Defense

POS NUM Name Height Weight VYP 12 Jordan Botelho (Sr) 6-2.5 254 44 Junior Tuihalamaka (So) 6-2 254 51 Boubacar Traore (Fr) 6-4 237 DT 99 Rylie Mills (Sr) 6-5 306 47 Jason Onye (Jr) 6-5 294 41 Donovan Hinish (So) 6-1.5 280 DT 56 Howard Cross (5th) 6-1 288 97 Gabriel Rubio (Jr) 6-5.25 306 41 Donovan Hinish (So) 6-1.5 280 DE 1 Javontae Jean-Baptise (5th) 6-4.5 260 or 40 Joshua Burnham (So) 6-3.5 248 51 Boubacar Traore (Fr) 6-4 237 WILL 24 Jack Kiser (5th) 6-1.5 232 23 Jaiden Ausberry 6-0 224 MIKE 27 JD Bertrand (5th) 6-1 233 34 Drayk Bowen (Fr) 6-2 234 ROV 3 Jaylen Sneed (So) 6-2 233 24 Jack Kiser (5th) 6-1.5 232 CB 7 Jaden Mickey (So) 5-11.5 181 29 Christian Gray (Fr) 5-11.75 189 LS 2 DJ Brown (5th) 6-1.25 202 21 Adon Shuler (Fr) 5-11.5 208 RS 0 Xavier Watts (Sr) 5-11.75 204 31 Ben Minich (Fr) 6-0 193 CB 20 Benjamin Morrison (So) 6-0.25 185 6 Clarence Lewis (Sr) 5-11.5 202 or 18 Chance Tucker (Jr) 5-11.75 184

Marist Luifau and Thomas Harper both opted out of the bowl despite being borderline NFL Draft picks opening the door for Jack Kiser at WILL and Clarence Lewis at nickel.

Kiser at WILL means a start at ROVER for Jaylen Sneed.

Nana Osafo Mensah’s transfer opens the door for more snaps for freshman Boubacar Traore who figures to be a key component of the 2024 pass rush for the Irish.

Cam Hart opted out of the bowl game. Jaden Mickey will likely start in his place. Christian Gray will play a lot as well.

Freshmen Adon Shuler and Ben Minich appear in the two deep at both safety positions with Ramon Henderson transferring.

JD Bertrand and Javontae Jean-Baptiste will play and start in the game despite moving on to the NFL after this game.

Xavier Watts is playing in the bowl game but a decision on his status for 2024 hasn’t been finalized yet.

Special Teams

POS NUM Name Height Weight KO 32 Spencer Shrader (5th) 6-1.5 200 92 Zac Yoakam (So) 5-8 188 PK 32 Spencer Shrader (5th) 6-1.5 200 92 Zac Yoakam (So) 5-8 188 P 14 Bryce McFerson (So) 6-1.5 197 43 Ben Krimm (5th) 6-1 204 LS 65 Michael Vinson (5th) 6-2 242 51 Rino MOnteforte (So) 5-7 195 HLD 14 Bryce McFerson (So) 6-1.5 197 PR 80 Jordan Faison (Fr) 5-10 182 4 Matt Salerno (5th) 6-0.5 199 KR 22 Devyn Ford (5th) 5-11 200 24 Jadarian Price (So) 5-10.5 206