Opt-outs and transfers have turned the Notre Dame football depth chart upside down for the Sun Bowl matchup with Oregon State on Friday. The Irish will be featuring a number of first-time starters and youngsters in their two-deep as they look to snap a 2-game bowl losing streak to Oregon State. Here’s the full official depth chart for the game, along with notes on the new starters and backups.
Offense
|POS
|NUM
|Name
|Height
|Weight
|WR
|83
|Jayden Thomas (Jr)
|6-1.5
|221
|0
|Deion Colzie (Jr)
|6-4.24
|210
|WR
|19
|Jaden Greathouse (Fr)
|6-1
|204
|4
|Matt Salerno (5th)
|6-0.5
|199
|LT
|56
|Charles Jagusah (Fr)
|6-7.25
|330
|79
|Tosh Baker
|6-8
|317
|LG
|78
|Pat Coogan (Jr)
|6-5
|303
|72
|Sam Pendleton (Fr)
|6-4
|314
|C
|70
|Ashton Craigh (So)
|6-4.25
|307
|73
|Andrew Kristofic (5th)
|6-5.25
|314
|RG
|74
|Billy Schrauth (So)
|6-4.5
|311
|53
|Quinn Murphy (5th)
|6-5.25
|312
|RT
|79
|Tosh Baker (Sr)
|6-8
|317
|or
|59
|Aamil Wagner (So)
|6-6
|288
|TE
|9
|Eli Raridon (So)
|6-6.75
|250
|or
|87
|Cooper Flanagan (S0)
|6-6
|262
|or
|38
|Davis Sherwood (Jr)
|6-3
|238
|WR
|80
|Jordan Faison (Fr)
|5-10
|182
|11
|KK Smith (Fr)
|6-0
|168
|QB
|18
|Steve Angeli (So)
|6-2.5
|211
|8
|Kenny Minchey (Fr)
|6-1.5
|219
|RB
|7
|Jeremiyah Love (Fr)
|5-11
|197
|or
|24
|Jadrian Price (So)
|5-10
|206
|or
|3
|Gi'Bran Payne (So)
|5-9
|208
|or
|22
|Devyn Ford (5th)
|5-11
|200
- Sam Hartman opting out opened the door for the first start of sophomore Steve Angeli’s career.
- Audric Estime’s opt out gives freshman Jeremiyah Love the nod as the starting RB.
- Both starting tackles – Joe Alt and Blake Fisher – opted out. Charles Jagusah (LT) and Tosh Baker (RT) are officially listed with an “OR” but have confirmed to be the starters.
- Zeke Correll’s transfer means Ashton Craig stays the starting center after filling in for an injured Correll. Craig likely was not going to give up the starting center spot anyway after impressive performances.
- Transfers ravaged the wide receiver room for Notre Dame with Tobias Merriweather, Rico Flores, Braylon James, and Chris Tyree all leaving the program. Notre Dame gets a healthy Jayden Thomas and Jaden Greathouse to start along with freshman standout Jordan Faison.
- Freshman KK Smith will make his debut after returning from an injury over the summer. Junior Deion Colzie is also available after missing a lot of time with injuries throughout the year.
- Eli Raridon is in line to start at TE with Mitchell Evans injured and Holden Staes entering the portal.
Defense
|POS
|NUM
|Name
|Height
|Weight
|VYP
|12
|Jordan Botelho (Sr)
|6-2.5
|254
|44
|Junior Tuihalamaka (So)
|6-2
|254
|51
|Boubacar Traore (Fr)
|6-4
|237
|DT
|99
|Rylie Mills (Sr)
|6-5
|306
|47
|Jason Onye (Jr)
|6-5
|294
|41
|Donovan Hinish (So)
|6-1.5
|280
|DT
|56
|Howard Cross (5th)
|6-1
|288
|97
|Gabriel Rubio (Jr)
|6-5.25
|306
|41
|Donovan Hinish (So)
|6-1.5
|280
|DE
|1
|Javontae Jean-Baptise (5th)
|6-4.5
|260
|or
|40
|Joshua Burnham (So)
|6-3.5
|248
|51
|Boubacar Traore (Fr)
|6-4
|237
|WILL
|24
|Jack Kiser (5th)
|6-1.5
|232
|23
|Jaiden Ausberry
|6-0
|224
|MIKE
|27
|JD Bertrand (5th)
|6-1
|233
|34
|Drayk Bowen (Fr)
|6-2
|234
|ROV
|3
|Jaylen Sneed (So)
|6-2
|233
|24
|Jack Kiser (5th)
|6-1.5
|232
|CB
|7
|Jaden Mickey (So)
|5-11.5
|181
|29
|Christian Gray (Fr)
|5-11.75
|189
|LS
|2
|DJ Brown (5th)
|6-1.25
|202
|21
|Adon Shuler (Fr)
|5-11.5
|208
|RS
|0
|Xavier Watts (Sr)
|5-11.75
|204
|31
|Ben Minich (Fr)
|6-0
|193
|CB
|20
|Benjamin Morrison (So)
|6-0.25
|185
|6
|Clarence Lewis (Sr)
|5-11.5
|202
|or
|18
|Chance Tucker (Jr)
|5-11.75
|184
- Marist Luifau and Thomas Harper both opted out of the bowl despite being borderline NFL Draft picks opening the door for Jack Kiser at WILL and Clarence Lewis at nickel.
- Kiser at WILL means a start at ROVER for Jaylen Sneed.
- Nana Osafo Mensah’s transfer opens the door for more snaps for freshman Boubacar Traore who figures to be a key component of the 2024 pass rush for the Irish.
- Cam Hart opted out of the bowl game. Jaden Mickey will likely start in his place. Christian Gray will play a lot as well.
- Freshmen Adon Shuler and Ben Minich appear in the two deep at both safety positions with Ramon Henderson transferring.
- JD Bertrand and Javontae Jean-Baptiste will play and start in the game despite moving on to the NFL after this game.
- Xavier Watts is playing in the bowl game but a decision on his status for 2024 hasn’t been finalized yet.
Special Teams
|POS
|NUM
|Name
|Height
|Weight
|KO
|32
|Spencer Shrader (5th)
|6-1.5
|200
|92
|Zac Yoakam (So)
|5-8
|188
|PK
|32
|Spencer Shrader (5th)
|6-1.5
|200
|92
|Zac Yoakam (So)
|5-8
|188
|P
|14
|Bryce McFerson (So)
|6-1.5
|197
|43
|Ben Krimm (5th)
|6-1
|204
|LS
|65
|Michael Vinson (5th)
|6-2
|242
|51
|Rino MOnteforte (So)
|5-7
|195
|HLD
|14
|Bryce McFerson (So)
|6-1.5
|197
|PR
|80
|Jordan Faison (Fr)
|5-10
|182
|4
|Matt Salerno (5th)
|6-0.5
|199
|KR
|22
|Devyn Ford (5th)
|5-11
|200
|24
|Jadarian Price (So)
|5-10.5
|206
- Tyree’s departure opens the door for some Jordan Faison punt returns that could be a whole lot of fun.