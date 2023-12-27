Notre Dame Football Depth Chart for Sun Bowl

Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on Twitter December 27, 2023
Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

Opt-outs and transfers have turned the Notre Dame football depth chart upside down for the Sun Bowl matchup with Oregon State on Friday. The Irish will be featuring a number of first-time starters and youngsters in their two-deep as they look to snap a 2-game bowl losing streak to Oregon State. Here’s the full official depth chart for the game, along with notes on the new starters and backups.

Offense

POSNUMNameHeightWeight
WR83Jayden Thomas (Jr)6-1.5221
0Deion Colzie (Jr)6-4.24210
WR19Jaden Greathouse (Fr)6-1204
4Matt Salerno (5th)6-0.5199
LT56Charles Jagusah (Fr)6-7.25330
79Tosh Baker6-8317
LG78Pat Coogan (Jr)6-5303
72Sam Pendleton (Fr)6-4314
C70Ashton Craigh (So)6-4.25307
73Andrew Kristofic (5th)6-5.25314
RG74Billy Schrauth (So)6-4.5311
53Quinn Murphy (5th)6-5.25312
RT79Tosh Baker (Sr)6-8317
or59Aamil Wagner (So)6-6288
TE9Eli Raridon (So)6-6.75250
or87Cooper Flanagan (S0)6-6262
or38Davis Sherwood (Jr)6-3238
WR80Jordan Faison (Fr)5-10182
11KK Smith (Fr)6-0168
QB18Steve Angeli (So)6-2.5211
8Kenny Minchey (Fr)6-1.5219
RB7Jeremiyah Love (Fr)5-11197
or24Jadrian Price (So)5-10206
or3Gi'Bran Payne (So)5-9208
or22Devyn Ford (5th)5-11200
  • Sam Hartman opting out opened the door for the first start of sophomore Steve Angeli’s career.
  • Audric Estime’s opt out gives freshman Jeremiyah Love the nod as the starting RB.
  • Both starting tackles – Joe Alt and Blake Fisher – opted out. Charles Jagusah (LT) and Tosh Baker (RT) are officially listed with an “OR” but have confirmed to be the starters.
  • Zeke Correll’s transfer means Ashton Craig stays the starting center after filling in for an injured Correll. Craig likely was not going to give up the starting center spot anyway after impressive performances.
  • Transfers ravaged the wide receiver room for Notre Dame with Tobias Merriweather, Rico Flores, Braylon James, and Chris Tyree all leaving the program. Notre Dame gets a healthy Jayden Thomas and Jaden Greathouse to start along with freshman standout Jordan Faison.
  • Freshman KK Smith will make his debut after returning from an injury over the summer. Junior Deion Colzie is also available after missing a lot of time with injuries throughout the year.
  • Eli Raridon is in line to start at TE with Mitchell Evans injured and Holden Staes entering the portal.

Defense

POSNUMNameHeightWeight
VYP12Jordan Botelho (Sr)6-2.5254
44Junior Tuihalamaka (So)6-2254
51Boubacar Traore (Fr)6-4237
DT99Rylie Mills (Sr)6-5306
47Jason Onye (Jr)6-5294
41Donovan Hinish (So)6-1.5280
DT56Howard Cross (5th)6-1288
97Gabriel Rubio (Jr)6-5.25306
41Donovan Hinish (So)6-1.5280
DE1Javontae Jean-Baptise (5th)6-4.5260
or40Joshua Burnham (So)6-3.5248
51Boubacar Traore (Fr)6-4237
WILL24Jack Kiser (5th)6-1.5232
23Jaiden Ausberry6-0224
MIKE27JD Bertrand (5th)6-1233
34Drayk Bowen (Fr)6-2234
ROV3Jaylen Sneed (So)6-2233
24Jack Kiser (5th)6-1.5232
CB7Jaden Mickey (So)5-11.5181
29Christian Gray (Fr)5-11.75189
LS2DJ Brown (5th)6-1.25202
21Adon Shuler (Fr)5-11.5208
RS0Xavier Watts (Sr)5-11.75204
31Ben Minich (Fr)6-0193
CB20Benjamin Morrison (So)6-0.25185
6Clarence Lewis (Sr)5-11.5202
or18Chance Tucker (Jr)5-11.75184
  • Marist Luifau and Thomas Harper both opted out of the bowl despite being borderline NFL Draft picks opening the door for Jack Kiser at WILL and Clarence Lewis at nickel.
  • Kiser at WILL means a start at ROVER for Jaylen Sneed.
  • Nana Osafo Mensah’s transfer opens the door for more snaps for freshman Boubacar Traore who figures to be a key component of the 2024 pass rush for the Irish.
  • Cam Hart opted out of the bowl game. Jaden Mickey will likely start in his place. Christian Gray will play a lot as well.
  • Freshmen Adon Shuler and Ben Minich appear in the two deep at both safety positions with Ramon Henderson transferring.
  • JD Bertrand and Javontae Jean-Baptiste will play and start in the game despite moving on to the NFL after this game.
  • Xavier Watts is playing in the bowl game but a decision on his status for 2024 hasn’t been finalized yet.

Special Teams

POSNUMNameHeightWeight
KO32Spencer Shrader (5th)6-1.5200
92Zac Yoakam (So)5-8188
PK32Spencer Shrader (5th)6-1.5200
92Zac Yoakam (So)5-8188
P14Bryce McFerson (So)6-1.5197
43Ben Krimm (5th)6-1204
LS65Michael Vinson (5th)6-2242
51Rino MOnteforte (So)5-7195
HLD14Bryce McFerson (So)6-1.5197
PR80Jordan Faison (Fr)5-10182
4Matt Salerno (5th)6-0.5199
KR22Devyn Ford (5th)5-11200
24Jadarian Price (So)5-10.5206
  • Tyree’s departure opens the door for some Jordan Faison punt returns that could be a whole lot of fun.
2023 Sun Bowl
