Gerad Parker was not Notre Dame’s first choice to replace Tommy Rees as offensive coordinator for the Fighting Irish. He might not have been their second choice, either. He is, however, reportedly who will replace Rees after Notre Dame botched its search for Rees’ replacement so badly Jack Swarbrick had to release a “save face” email blast that did nothing to quell the backlash. All that said, the one person who didn’t mess up at all in any of this is Gerad Parker, and despite the disappointment from Notre Dame fans, he deserves a chance to prove himself.
Parker is not stepping into the offensive coordinator position at Notre Dame the way he may have envisioned one day when he joined the Irish staff last year. Whether or not Notre Dame ever offered Kansas State’s Colin Klien, Notre Dame flew to Kansas to see him, and his candidacy was public. Whether or not you believe the Swarbrick-spin of Notre Dame’s failed attempt to lure Andy Ludwig from Utah, their pursuit of Ludwig was real and very public. So perception is Parker was, at best, Notre Dame’s third choice. Fair or not, perception is sometimes hard to break.
While Notre Dame probably couldn’t have handled this search any worse than they did, the one person in all of this who deserves non of the blame is Gerad Parker. Heck, Parker was at the ill-fated hockey game with Freeman last week when they tried to woo Ludwig. Parker takes over the reins of the Irish offense, however, with the feeling as though he fell into the position and was a last-resort option.
It’s hard now to know what a Gerad Parker offense will look like for Notre Dame. While he held the OC title at West Virginia in 2020 and 2021, he didn’t call plays for most of that time. He was essentially demoted at West Virginia when the Mountaineers hired Graham Harrell to their staff after the 2021 season before deciding to join Marcus Freeman at Notre Dame as the tight ends coach. That’s what Notre Dame fans know of Gerad Parker today. Again, tough perception to break here.
It’s fair for Notre Dame fans to be upset about how this process played out. Whatever actually happened, only a few people likely know for sure. However, we know for certain that the entire fiasco made the program look very bad and small-timey in the eyes of the rest of the college football landscape. So it’s reasonable for fans to be upset with the administration for botching this as badly as they did.
It’s not fair, however, for fans to be down on Parker or judge him before he calls a play for the Fighting Irish. It is not unreasonable to think that the pairing of Parker and new quarterback coach Gino Guidugli could unlock something in this offense that we haven’t seen in recent years. That obviously takes a bit of a leap of faith at the moment, given all of the unknowns surrounding Parker and his vision for the offense, but it’s not unrealistic to think. Tommy Rees, for instance, had only called plays one game in his life before being elevated to offensive coordinator by Brian Kelly in 2020.
In 2018, following Mike Elko’s departure, Brian Kelly elevated Clark Lea to defensive coordinator despite having no experience calling defenses prior. That worked out pretty well for the Irish, and we know it wasn’t due to anything Kelly did specifically since we know he always tended to let the defense do its thing during his time at Notre Dame.
Parker could be a home-run hire. Often, the no-brainer or big-name hire doesn’t work out as planned. He also steps into a situation where he will have everything needed to succeed – a stout offensive line, a stud quarterback, a stacked running back room, and a group of young and talented receivers. In that regard, he couldn’t ask for a better situation to be stepping into from a talent and personnel standpoint. Fair or not, he will also be stepping into a situation where many will jump all over him if the offense sputters even a little bit out of the gate.
The one thing Parker can do to break the perception challenge he faces is score points—a lot of them. If Notre Dame comes out firing against Navy and Sam Hartman throws for four or five touchdowns, people will start to forget about the public spectacle of this OC search. The biggest hurdle there, however, is time. There are five and a half months until Notre Dame travels to Dublin to take on Navy to start the season.
Until then, it’s fair to be upset with the administration, but Notre Dame fans would be wise to have an open mind regarding Parker as the next offensive coordinator of the Fighting Irish. He deserves at least that much.
7 Comments
Thankfully college baseball starts today. That is enough for me to temporarily take my mind off the recent shitting of the bed by SwarDick.
My perception? ND sees — more clearly every day — that no way it will ever be a football power again. So it’s just monetizing the brand, keeping costs in check, hoarding the money for the university coffers. and letting its fans twist in the wind for as long as they’ll put up with it.
And even when they screw up and tip their hand (like now), they deny, spin, backpedal and deflect.
And dimwitted fools clam down and forget about it.
Hey, I’m the first to admit it’s probably the smartest thing for the university to do. For itself.
But I don’t care about that.
On Fall Saturday afternoons, I want to see great sports entertainment.
Do you want to watch this years likely NC winner ? Start tuning in to SEC games.
Stone cold fact.
Can’t disagree with any of that, david, except the part about tuning out.
To quote Tom in Godfather “Can’t do it, Solly”
I watch for those directly involved in the game, the players and, more recently, the coaches. I couldn’t care less what the moneychangers do, little chance the moneychangers will be run out of the temple if they maximize the minimum and minimize the maximum, an obvious mentality. And with this latest fiasco
Incompetence and arrogance again prevail.
Still
I Gotta watch
Don’t even have a plan B for ’23 this Fall.
Freeman needs to take as much control as possible- going with assistants he knows.
It feels like us against them , a good theme for the ’23 team, regardless how much Swarbucks has fumbled at the goal line. How about a buyout of his contract?
But I digress.
I’d offer the most expensive OL Coach he could find, and make Swarbucks so “no” again!
*say
Point taken.
Hey, I’m not saying or predicting that it’s completely hopelss fr ND. Surproses happen in sports all the time.
Cheap, inexperienced coaches CAN turn out to be fantastic. Teams of destiny can come together and shock the world. Those are the very best moments in all of sports.
But that’s NOT a viable, long-term strategy.
Hey, if I worked anywhere in the ND athletics department, and took home a nice paycheck, maybe I could put up with being otherwise disappointed or ashamed. But I don’t.
I want to be engaged, to be entertained, and to be hopeful. Just three weeks ago (…wow..) I made the mistake of getting downright optimistic about the upcoming ND season.
First time since the Purple Prick got caught interviewing with the Eagles.
And before even one snap of spring ball, back to the same old, musical chairs shitshow.
The hypocrisy of participating in the sport but NOT being committed to excellence is just money-grubbing bullshit. I deserve better, so I’ll look elsewhere.
In truth, college football is no doubt ruined now….
Tax-free pro football with nominal university affiliation. They’ve really made a hash of it, and ND admin might well be the smart ones in the long run.
Swarbick is the millstone !
I agree. Parker deserves a chance to prove himself. It’s not his fault all this happened. And yes, fans should keep that in mind. Criticize Swarbick, he deserves it. But give Parker a chance.
This reminds me a lot of the 2005 coach search when they pulled out all the stops for Urban Meyer only to end up wiht egg on their face. And we ended up with Weis, who initially showed some promise before turning into a joke as a coach. Hopefully Parker fares out better than Weis did.
This all goes back to how badly ND does at recruiting and keeping assistants though. This is a huge problem. If you look at elite programs, yes they have top level coaches and elite QB’s and players. But another key factor is they have very good assistants too. ND can NOT continue to lose assistants to lateral positions like it does. Yes, an argument can be made that Rees going to Alabama is a promotion of sorts considering their status. But ND has to do a better job at trying to keep their coaching talent. I’m not saying Rees didn’t have some work to do, but the very fact that Saban wanted him as OC tells me that Rees has a lot of potential to be a great OC. Saban is no fool.
In short, this search should not have needed to happen in the first place.