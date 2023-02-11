S3E2: Looking Back at the Good, and the bad, of Tommy Rees as Notre Dame OC; and Looking to the Future

Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on Twitter February 11, 2023
Notre Dame is in search of an offensive coordinator after Tommy Rees decided to leave the program for the same job at Alabama. We take a look at the move itself, what it means for Notre Dame, and look back at Rees time at Notre Dame. 

(Note: this was recorded before the news of Collin Klein and Andy Ludwig’s candidacy for the position)

  • Why we think the move was just a bit weird, given what Notre Dame has lined up on offense
  • Touch on the weirdness of the arranged marriage between Rees and Marcus Freeman
  • A few grips about Rees over the years, including misjudging his personnel constantly 
  • Rees the playcaller
  • Why this is a huge opportunity and risk for Freeman 
  •  The Eagles being NFC Championships and Frank losing his mind leading up to the Super Bowl 
  • Why the open OC position should be attractive to any aspiring OC

Go BIRDS!

One Comment

  1. LSU Coach Buford T. Justice filed (and unfiled) for divorce.
    He sure couldn’t have pulled that at ND…..not without taking a pay cut, anyway.

    That’s not even the fun bit….
    On the very same day, the LSU braintrust approved the “Kelly Fa-muh-lee Room” in the football operations building. Buford’s $1 millon gift (….not THAT million, a different million. SO many briefcases to keep track of!!!) got him a big sign, reminding people every day that his marriage is a sham that will end in failure and acrimony.
    Just like his job.

    But not before gettin’ paid! JaMarcus Russell salutes you, Buford T. Justice.

    Reply

