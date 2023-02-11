Notre Dame is in search of an offensive coordinator after Tommy Rees decided to leave the program for the same job at Alabama. We take a look at the move itself, what it means for Notre Dame, and look back at Rees time at Notre Dame.

(Note: this was recorded before the news of Collin Klein and Andy Ludwig’s candidacy for the position)

Why we think the move was just a bit weird, given what Notre Dame has lined up on offense

Touch on the weirdness of the arranged marriage between Rees and Marcus Freeman

A few grips about Rees over the years, including misjudging his personnel constantly

Rees the playcaller

Why this is a huge opportunity and risk for Freeman

The Eagles being NFC Championships and Frank losing his mind leading up to the Super Bowl

Why the open OC position should be attractive to any aspiring OC

Go BIRDS!