Notre Dame officially announced Gerad Parker as the next OC for Notre Dame this week after a very public bungling of their search that – right or wrong – has created a perception problem for Marcus Freeman and the program. Greg and Frank dive into that and a lot more.

Why Gerad Parker deserved a better first unofficial first week as Notre Dame OCs

Why Notre Dame made mistakes – regardless of what happened with the buyout

Marcus Freeman taking the shrapnel for Notre Dame’s swings and misses at Colin Klein and Andy Ludwig

Why we didn’t love Freeman saying Notre Dame would never be a pass-first offense

Frank’s slow and painful recovery from witnessing his beloved Eagles losing the Super Bowl in person

Why Gino Guidugli was a low-key big move for Notre Dame