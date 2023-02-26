Notre Dame officially announced Gerad Parker as the next OC for Notre Dame this week after a very public bungling of their search that – right or wrong – has created a perception problem for Marcus Freeman and the program. Greg and Frank dive into that and a lot more.
- Why Gerad Parker deserved a better first unofficial first week as Notre Dame OCs
- Why Notre Dame made mistakes – regardless of what happened with the buyout
- Marcus Freeman taking the shrapnel for Notre Dame’s swings and misses at Colin Klein and Andy Ludwig
- Why we didn’t love Freeman saying Notre Dame would never be a pass-first offense
- Frank’s slow and painful recovery from witnessing his beloved Eagles losing the Super Bowl in person
- Why Gino Guidugli was a low-key big move for Notre Dame