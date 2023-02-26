S3:E3: Notre Dame Football Has an OC and a Perception Problem

Photo of UHND.com UHND.comFebruary 26, 2023
Notre Dame officially announced Gerad Parker as the next OC for Notre Dame this week after a very public bungling of their search that – right or wrong – has created a perception problem for Marcus Freeman and the program. Greg and Frank dive into that and a lot more. 

  • Why Gerad Parker deserved a better first unofficial first week as Notre Dame OCs
  • Why Notre Dame made mistakes – regardless of what happened with the buyout
  • Marcus Freeman taking the shrapnel for Notre Dame’s swings and misses at Colin Klein and Andy Ludwig
  • Why we didn’t love Freeman saying Notre Dame would never be a pass-first offense
  • Frank’s slow and painful recovery from witnessing his beloved Eagles losing the Super Bowl in person
  • Why Gino Guidugli was a low-key big move for Notre Dame
