ESPN’s Greg McElroy breaks down why he put Notre Dame at No. 13 in his preseason poll and just how much new quarterback Sam Hartman will elevate the Fighting Irish in 2023. McElroy also talks about the loss of Isaiah Foskey and how the Irish will replace the production of the program’s all-time leader in sacks. He touches on how the secondary should be rock solid as well, thanks in large part to stud cornerback Benjamin Morrison.