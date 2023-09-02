Notre Dame did what they were supposed to do on Saturday – they blew the doors off of Tennessee State in their first-ever matchup with an FCS opponent. After a slow start, the Irish used a 28-point second quarter before giving starting quarterback Sam Hartman the entire second half off. Notre Dame added a couple of Steve Angeli touchdown passes and a pick-6 from Clarence Lewis to cruise to the 53-point victory to just cover the 49-point spread. Eight different Notre Dame players scored along the way as the Irish sit at 2-0 on the season.