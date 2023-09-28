Coming off their first loss of the 2023 campaign, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish now face another challenge with a nighttime road matchup against the Duke Blue Devils. This meeting presents a different challenge from the four clashes of the past two decades when the trio of Irish wins came by an average of 22 points.

That’s because the Blue Devils currently sport an undefeated record and will have a hyped-up crowd behind them. In many ways, the game mirrors Notre Dame’s other trip to North Carolina earlier this month, when they battled through a lengthy weather delay to defeat the North Carolina State Wolfpack amid a hostile crowd.

Duke vs. Notre Dame Opponent Stats

Duke Notre Dame Opponents Scoring: Points/Game 37.3 12.8 First Downs: Total 91 77 First Downs: Rushing – Passing – By Penalty 35 – 48 – 8 29 – 34 – 14 Rushing: Yards / Attempt 5.65 3.18 Rushing: Attempts – Yards – TD 142 – 802 – 15 175 – 556 – 5 Passing: Rating 146.94 91.37 Passing: Yards 896 747 Passing: Attempts – Completions – Interceptions – TD 109 – 75 – 0 – 3 135 – 64 – 5 – 2 Total Offense: Yards / Play 6.76 4.2 Total Offense: Plays – Yards 251 – 1698 310 – 1303 Punt Returns: Yards / Return 14.57 8 Punt Returns: Returns – Yards – TD 7 – 102 – 0 7 – 56 – 0 Kickoff Returns: Yards / Return 13.33 27 Kickoff Returns: Returns – Yards – TD 3 – 40 – 0 7 – 189 – 0 Punting: Yards / Punt 52.9 42.65 Punting: Punts – Yards 10 – 529 26 – 1109 Interceptions: Returns – Yards – TD 4 – 5 – 0 0 – 0 – 0 Fumbles: Number – Lost 4 – 3 9 – 0 Penalties: Number – Yards 20 – 144 23 – 180 Time of Possession / Game 30:01.00 28:46.00 3rd Down Conversions: Conversion % 44.44% 37.66% 3rd Down Conversions: Attempts – Conversions 45 – 20 77 – 29 4th Down Conversions: Conversion % 57.14% 60% 4th Down Conversions: Attempts – Conversions 7 – 4 10 – 6 Red Zone: Success % 84.21% 56.25% Red Zone: Attempts – Scores 19 – 16 16 – 9 Field Goals: Success % 71.40% 50% Field Goals: Attempts – Made 7 – 5 10 – 5 PAT Kicking: Success % 100% 100% PAT Kicking: Attempts – Made 18 – 18 7 – 7 2-Point Conversions: Success % 100% – 2-Point Conversions: Attempts – Made 1 – 1 0 – 0 Stats from http://cfbstats.com/

Battle Behind Center

Sam Hartman continues to deliver consistent play for Notre Dame, in part because the offensive line’s only misstep in 2023 was a bumpy performance at North Carolina State. That resulted in four sacks, yet the Irish still emerged with a comfortable win. His array of potential weapons seems to expand on a weekly basis, whether it’s the emerging depth in the running game or the 15 different receivers that have caught a pass in the first five games. Hartman can’t match his Duke counterpart when it comes to mobility but his skill in adjusting to big-game atmospheres should go a long way on Saturday night.

One of those aforementioned similarities to the Wolfpack in this clash is the presence of a mobile quarterback. Riley Leonard has the size needed as a signal-caller but he also can move with the ball. He actually has more touchdowns on runs than through Duke’s passing attack, where he’s again focusing on his two main targets, Jordan Moore and Jalon Calhoun. He hasn’t thrown any interceptions this year, partly because he’s only been sacked twice. If the Irish can’t bring him down, they definitely need to deliver pressure to keep him in check.

Notre Dame vs. Duke Opponent Stats

Notre Dame Duke Opponents Scoring: Points/Game 39.6 8.8 First Downs: Total 114 77 First Downs: Rushing – Passing – By Penalty 52 – 59 – 3 39 – 35 – 3 Rushing: Yards / Attempt 5.58 3.8 Rushing: Attempts – Yards – TD 178 – 994 – 10 140 – 532 – 2 Passing: Rating 199.04 93.83 Passing: Yards 1392 573 Passing: Attempts – Completions – Interceptions – TD 132 – 93 – 0 – 16 129 – 71 – 4 – 3 Total Offense: Yards / Play 7.7 4.11 Total Offense: Plays – Yards 310 – 2386 269 – 1105 Punt Returns: Yards / Return 7.83 4.17 Punt Returns: Returns – Yards – TD 6 – 47 – 0 6 – 25 – 0 Kickoff Returns: Yards / Return 19 21 Kickoff Returns: Returns – Yards – TD 6 – 114 – 0 9 – 189 – 0 Punting: Yards / Punt 48.33 39.9 Punting: Punts – Yards 12 – 580 20 – 798 Interceptions: Returns – Yards – TD 5 – 33 – 1 0 – 0 – 0 Fumbles: Number – Lost 5 – 2 5 – 4 Penalties: Number – Yards 27 – 250 13 – 151 Time of Possession / Game 31:14.00 29:59.00 3rd Down Conversions: Conversion % 53.70% 43.10% 3rd Down Conversions: Attempts – Conversions 54 – 29 58 – 25 4th Down Conversions: Conversion % 60% 22.22% 4th Down Conversions: Attempts – Conversions 5 – 3 9 – 2 Red Zone: Success % 88.89% 50% Red Zone: Attempts – Scores 18 – 16 10 – 5 Field Goals: Success % 42.90% 0% Field Goals: Attempts – Made 7 – 3 3 – 0 PAT Kicking: Success % 100% 100% PAT Kicking: Attempts – Made 27 – 27 5 – 5 2-Point Conversions: Success % – – 2-Point Conversions: Attempts – Made 0 – 0 0 – 0 Stats from http://cfbstats.com/

A Running Variety

Any concern that shutting down Audric Estime would neutralize the Irish running game was effectively put to rest last Saturday night. Of the 176 yards gained against Ohio State, only 70 came from Estime, with 97 combined yards coming from Jeremiyah Love, Gi’Bran Payne and Jadarian Price. That complete total was roughly what Notre Dame gained against North Carolina State and should be a good benchmark to assess their effort this week. Clemson was able to gouge the Duke run defense for 213 yards earlier this month, so the opportunity exists to exploit that apparent flaw.

The Blue Devils’ top three rushers of Jordan Waters, Leonard and Jaquez Moore have averaged 6.6 yards every time they carry the ball. Some may believe that those numbers were padded on the basis of Duke’s past three opponents: Lafayette, Northwestern and Connecticut. However, this trio also combined to gain 199 yards against Clemson for an even better average of 7.3 yards-per-carry. Notre Dame’s run defense suffered only one major hiccup against Ohio State and otherwise kept a lid on their talented corps of runners, a task they’ll be asked to again perform again this week.

Efficient Passing Defenses

Facing an offense like Ohio State resulted in Notre Dame dropping to second among all FBS teams when it comes to pass efficiency. The team’s 91.37 rating is still outstanding and representative of the collective work that’s held opponents to an average of just under 11 points per game. Despite just seven sacks, the Irish have still made 19 stops behind the line for a total of 118 yards. A total of 25 quarterback hurries as well as 21 pass breakups for this unit have also played key roles in limiting opponent scoring. On the turnover front, there have been five interceptions and seven forced fumbles, though no fumble recoveries yet.

Breathing down the neck of the Irish in the pass efficiency department is Duke, which is ranked fourth with a rating of 93.82. They’ve allowed just under nine points per contest and only once given up more than seven in a contest. Blue Devil defenders have collected 25 tackles-for-loss for 109 yards and have eight sacks. The Irish have a decided edge in quarterback hurries, with Duke managing just 11 in that department while the 20 pass breakups fall in line with Notre Dame’s numbers. This contingent has four pickoffs on the year and has recovered four fumbles, forcing three.

Dealing in the Red Zone

Both teams rank among the top 10 in the nation when it comes to defending in the Red Zone. Duke is second overall, with Notre Dame not far behind in the 10th spot, with the difference coming in field goals allowed. Duke has yet to allow any three-pointers in this area while Notre Dame has allowed four, with both teams giving up five touchdowns. Last season, Duke wasn’t been quite as efficient, giving up scores on 36 of the 41 attempts made. The Irish offered similar numbers with 32 of 34 forays resulting in a score.