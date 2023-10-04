During the 4th quarter, with 2:35 remaining on the game clock, Irish fans asked the DJ to turn the music up. He asked, “what song?” They all replied, “Enter Samman!” At that moment, Notre Dame quarterback, Sam Hartman entered the game as the Irish offense took the field from its own five-yard line, down 14-13. The music was so loud that Notre Dame wide receiver Tobias Merriweather was penalized with a false start on 1st down. That pushed the Irish offense back to its own three-yard line, but Hartman didn’t flinch. Four-Hartman completions later, Notre Dame found itself on Duke’s 47-yard line but facing a 4th and 16. This time, Hartman decided to keep the ball for himself and sprinted 17 yards for an Irish first down. Notre Dame running back Audric Estime did the rest as he galloped 30 yards for the go-ahead score. Hartman made it a 7-point Irish lead as he connected with freshman receiver Rico Flores for the two-point conversion.

Finally, Notre Dame’s defense sealed the deal as defensive lineman Howard Cross III strip-sacked Duke quarterback Riley Leonard, with linebacker Marist Liufau recovering the fumble. It was a sense of relief for the Irish players, coaches, and fans alike. The Ohio State debacle a week prior suddenly became a temporary blemish instead of a permanent stain as Notre Dame improved to 5-1 on the season after defeating #17 Duke, 21-14. It made reaching the college football playoffs a reality.

Key Injuries

Notre Dame

TE Kevin Bauman and DE Aiden Gobaira are out for the season (ACL). WR KK Smith is out indefinitely (shoulder). WR Matt Salerno is out indefinitely (leg).

Louisville

DB Jaden Minkins is questionable (undisclosed). DB M.J. Griffin is out for the season (leg).

Notre Dame & Louisville Betting Trends

Louisville is 7-0 ATS in its last seven home games.

The total has gone over in 10 of Notre Dame’s last 13 games.

Notre Dame is 5-1-1 ATS in its last seven games.

Notre Dame is 10-0 ATS in its last 10 games versus an ACC opponent.

Notre Dame is 2-1 all-time against Louisville.

Line (Point Spread) and Total (Over / Under)

#10 Notre Dame -6.5 (5-1) (4-1 ATS) at #25 Louisville (5-0) (2-2 ATS)

The Irish will play its third-consecutive night game against a ranked opponent in Louisville this weekend. However, Notre Dame will be fresh off a last-minute win as the Irish defeated Duke 21-14. Notre Dame’s defense shut out the Blue Devils before surrendering 14 second-half points. Due to injury, Notre Dame had only four scholarship wide receivers at its disposal, so tight end Mitchell Evans picked up some of the slack. Evans hauled in six balls for 134 yards (22.3 YPC).

Much of the victory can be attributed to Notre Dame’s defense, including Howard Cross III, who not only caused the game-winning strip sack but also finished with 13 tackles, one sack, and 3.5 tackles for loss.

Louisville will be coming into this game off a nail-biter of its own after defeating NC State last week, 13-10. The Cardinals needed 13 unanswered second-half points to keep their undefeated season alive. Louisville’s defense limited the Wolfpack to just 201 yards of total offense.

While at Wake Forest last season, Sam Hartman faced Louisville. In an embarrassing 48-21 loss, he threw three interceptions (two returned for touchdowns) and had three lost fumbles. This season for Notre Dame, after 145 pass attempts, Hartman has yet to throw an interception. The same cannot be said for Louisville quarterback Jack Plummer, as he has already thrown six interceptions this year.

Notre Dame is sitting at -6.5 across the board. The total climbed from 49.5 to 51.5. Notre Dame’s defense should be able to get to Plummer, which in turn should amount to bad passes and potential interceptions. As long as the secondary remains disciplined, it should be able to lock down the Cardinals’ receivers. On the other side of the field, Irish fans should expect their quarterback to be motivated. Hartman undoubtedly remembers the taunts from Louisville players from a year ago. This game was surely circled on his 2023 calendar. Pick: Notre Dame

Behind Enemy Lines Week 6:

PICKS-Win/Loss on the year: 18-21 ATS

North Texas (2-2) (1-2 ATS) at Navy -6 (1-3) (1-2 ATS)

The Navy fleet was obliterated by South Florida last week, 44-30. USF quarterback Byrum Brown passed for 338 yards with three touchdowns. North Texas baptized Abilene Christian, 45-31. UNT racked up over 500 yards of offense, including 321 through the air and 209 on the ground. UNT is 2-6 ATS in its last eight games. The total has gone over in eight of Navy’s last 12 games. Navy moved from -3.5 to -6. The total is steady at 61.5. Pick: Navy

Tennessee State N/A (2-2) (0-0 ATS) at Kennesaw State (1-4) (0-0 ATS)

Tennessee State fell to UT Martin last week, 20-10.

Marshall (4-0) (1-2 ATS) at NC State -6 (3-2) (1-3 ATS)

After being down 21-17 at the half, Marshall battled back to defeat Old Dominion, 41-35. Thundering Herd quarterback Cam Fancher racked up 380 yards of total offense. He passed for 278 yards and rushed for 102 yards. Meanwhile, NC State suffered its second loss of the season to Louisville, 13-10. Wolfpack quarterback Brennan Armstrong completed 13 passes for a measly 112 yards and two interceptions. Marshall is 6-3 ATS in its last nine games. The total has gone under in five of NC State’s last six games. NC State is firm at -6 across the board. The total dropped two spots to 45. Pick: NC State

Central Michigan -3 (3-2) (3-2 ATS) at Buffalo (1-4) (3-2 ATS)

Central Michigan squeaked by Eastern Michigan, 26-23. Chippewas running back Myles Bailey rushed for 92 yards on 14 carries. Buffalo blocked a kick in overtime to defeat Akron, 13-10, for its first win of the season. Both teams finished with just over 250 yards of offense. CMU is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games. The total has gone over in four of Buffalo’s last five games. CMU is sitting at two points higher at -3. The total dropped considerably from 58 to 54. Pick: Central Michigan

Maryland (5-0) (2-2 ATS) at #4 Ohio State -20 (4-0) (1-2 ATS)

Last week, Maryland smoked Indiana like a pair of Hoosier tires, 44-17. Terrapins’ quarterback, Taulia Tagovailoa, completed 24 of 34 passes for 352 yards and five touchdowns. Two weeks ago, Ohio State scored with one second remaining in the game to defeat #9 Notre Dame, 17-14. Maryland is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games. The total has gone over in OSU’s last eight games versus Maryland. OSU opened at -21 before falling to -20. The total is 58.5 across the board. Pick: Maryland

#19 Duke (4-1) (3-1 ATS) – Bye week

Duke will benefit from some psychological and physical healing as it recovers from a 21-14 loss to Notre Dame. Duke quarterback Riley Leonard suffered a high ankle sprain while being strip-sacked on Duke’s final offensive possession of the game. He’ll likely miss a few weeks. Next game: NC State

Arizona (3-2) (3-1 ATS) at #9 USC -21.5 (5-0) (2-3 ATS)

Last week, the Arizona Wildcats lost a dogfight to the Washington Huskies, 31-24. Huskies’ quarterback, Michael Penix Jr., completed 30 of 40 attempts for 363 yards. USC surrendered a twenty-point halftime lead but still managed to skin the Buffaloes, 48-41. Trojans’ quarterback, Caleb Williams, passed for 403 yards, including six touchdowns. USC is hovering around 21.5, depending on the book. The total came down a notch to 71.5. Pick: USC

Pittsburgh (1-4) (0-4 ATS) – Bye week

The Panthers suffered its fourth loss of the season at Virginia Tech last week, 38-21. Pittsburgh’s quarterback, Phil Jurkovec, threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns. Next game: Louisville

Wake Forest (3-1) (1-2 ATS) at Clemson -21 (3-2) (2-2 ATS)

Last week, the Demon Deacons were stung to death by the Yellow Jackets, 30-16. Wake Forest finished with five turnovers, including two fumbles and three interceptions. Clemson peeled the Orange at Syracuse, 31-14. Tigers’ quarterback, Cade Klubnik passed for 263 yards and two touchdowns. WF is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games. The total has gone under in five of Clemson’s previous seven games. Clemson opened at -14.5 before skyrocketing to -21. The total dropped from 60.5 to 52. Pick: Clemson

Stanford (1-4) (2-2 ATS) – Bye week

Stanford was embarrassed at home by Oregon, 42-6. The Cardinal was limited to 222 yards of total offense. Next game: at Colorado

*Notre Dame’s 2023 opponents are listed in bold.