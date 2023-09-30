Notre Dame snatched defeat from the jaws of victory a week ago. Tonight, the Irish flipped the script by beating Duke, thanks in large part to a Sam Hartman 4th and 16 conversion in the final minutes. The Irish defense bottled up Duke for most of the night, but the Irish offense sputtered as they were undermanned at receiver and hampered by a questionable game plan. There was a whole lot that did not go right for the Irish in this one, but at the end of the day, they pulled out a victory to save their season.