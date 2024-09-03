Coach Freeman led Notre Dame into the heart of the SEC and secured a major victory in College Station. Although not perfect, the Fighting Irish have a lot of youth on their 2024 roster and potential to develop during the season, especially along the offensive line. This Saturday, Notre Dame returns to South Bend to face the Northern Illinois Huskies out of the MAC. While the Irish are still ecstatic from last weekend, the Huskies will be trying to upset the Irish in one of the biggest matchups in their program’s history.

Essential Game Info

Game Time: Saturday, September 7th at 3:30 PM ET on NBC

Saturday, September 7th at 3:30 PM ET on NBC Location: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana Matchup History: No Previous Meetings

No Previous Meetings Current Odds: Notre Dame -29.5

Details

Conference: MAC

MAC Head Coach: Thomas Hammock

Thomas Hammock 2024 Record: 1-0

1-0 2023 Record: 7-6 (5-3)

Weather Forecast

The current GameDay forecast shows a 34% chance of rain, with a high of 64 degrees and a low of 44.

Northern Illinois Storylines

Huskies make their 1st trip to South Bend. Northern Illinois started off their season with a 54 to 15 victory over Western Illinois. Although Coach Hammock’s team is overmatched on paper, the Fighting Irish must not take this matchup lightly.

Just a few years ago, Toledo (MAC as well), should have upset Notre Dame in South Bend.

The Northern Illinois Offense is led by quarterback Ethan Hampton. In week one, Hampton went 18 for 20 (90%) with 5 passing touchdowns, 0 interceptions, and no sacks taken. On the ground, the Northern Illinois quarterback had 1 rushing attempt for 8 yards.

The Huskies rushing attack is led by running back Antario Brown who had 8 carriers for 69 yards (8.6 yards per carry) against Western Illinois last week.

Notre Dame Storylines

The Notre Dame Offensive Line grew up against Texas A & M.

Heading into the matchup with the Aggies, the Irish only held 6 career starts among the young offensive line. From left to right (eligibility), the unit included 6’ 4” Anthonie Knapp (true freshman per), 6’ 4” Sam Pendleton (red shirt freshman), 6’ 4” Ashton Craig (sophomore), 6’ 5” Billy Schrauth (Sophomore), and 6’ 6” Aamil Wagner (sophomore).

Yes, every team typically progresses throughout the season. But, when the Irish begin postseason play (hopefully playoffs), this group will hopefully be up to 66 combined starts together.

Al Golden’s Defense is as good as advertised. The Irish Defense picked up right where they left off last year. Notre Dame held the Aggies to 246 yards on offense and only 13 points, in their own backyard. To put this domination into more perspective, they limited Texas A & M to 4 of 13 on 3rd downs, 0 for 2 on 4th downs, 12 of 30 through the air (3.3 yards per pass), 146 yards on the ground (3.8 yards per carry), and forced 2 turnovers.

Penalties can be addressed. Coach Freeman’s group totaled 11 penalties for 99 yards in College Station. Definitely penalties are never welcomed, but it was “week one” on the road in what is considered the loudest environment in college football.

Thankfully, the coaching staff can focus on this area and likely lower these numbers in week two. Now, if the Irish were outmatched physically (like they have been in the past), that would have been more alarming.

Head-to-Head Matchups

Notre Dame Offense vs. Northern Illinois Defense: The Fighting Irish Offense put up 158 passing yards and 198 rushing yards against Texas A & M on Saturday Night. Undoubtedly, I could micro analyze all of the different aspects that need improvement, but I am certain this group will keep improving. Fans should be happy with the victory and the team will work on their craft in the upcoming matchups.

The Northern Illinois Huskies surrendered 15 points to Western Illinois last week, and will have to try to limit the Irish Offense this weekend if they want to have any shot of an upset.

Advantage: Notre Dame

Northern Illinois Offense vs. Notre Dame Defense: The Huskies Offense put up a respectable performance in week one, but will face one of the best defenses in the nation. In prior years, the Irish have struggled against non-power four opponents (Ball State 2018, Toledo 2021, Marshall 2022, and others). This year feels different and I expect the Irish to dominate on the ground with a few big shots downfield courtesy of Mike Denbrock’s play calling.

Advantage: Notre Dame

Special Teams: Notre Dame’s Special Teams is led by transfer Mitch Jeter, and he was terrific against the Aggies. Jeter went 3 for 3, including a long of 46 yards.

Conversely, Kanon Woodill of Northern Illinois, did not attempt a field goal in week one. But, the Huskies did miss an extra point attempt and had another blocked.

The Fighting Irish will have the advantage in all three categories.

Advantage: Notre Dame

My Prediction

Marcus Freeman aced his first test of the season. The Irish will be favored in every game from here on out, besides the season finale at USC (potentially). Notre Dame will have a major target on their backs (like always) and they must play to their standard each week in order to maintain their edge as well as playoff position.

I have Notre Dame taking care of business at home with a 29 point victory in South Bend. Led by Riley Leonard, the Irish Offense should show signs of improvement this week. The offensive line played great in the second half last Saturday, but they still are growing. It would be fantastic to see, but I do not expect the offense to go over 5 touchdowns this Saturday afternoon.

Prediction: Notre Dame 35, Northern Illinois 6