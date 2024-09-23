Everything is on the line Saturday afternoon. The Fighting Irish picked the perfect matchup for their annual “Green Out” game, and Notre Dame Stadium will be ecstatic. Jeff Brohm’s team embarrassed the Irish last season in Louisville; this time, they are the higher-ranked team. In one of the most highly anticipated games remaining on Notre Dame’s schedule, the Irish face a “must-win” game against #15 Louisville in South Bend.

Essential Game Info

Game Time: Saturday, September 28th at 3:30 PM ET on Peacock

Saturday, September 28th at 3:30 PM ET on Peacock Location: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana Matchup History: Notre Dame is 2-2 all-time against the Louisville Cardinals (Last Meeting 2023: Louisville won 33 to 20)

Louisville Details

Conference: ACC

ACC Head Coach: Jeff Brohm

Jeff Brohm 2024 Record: 3-0 (1-0)

3-0 (1-0) 2023 Record: 10-4 (7-2)

Weather Forecast

The current GameDay forecast shows a 50% chance of rain, with a high of 78 degrees and a low of 69.

Louisville Storylines

The Jeff Brohm Era is off to a tremendous start. Brohm was previously in West Lafayette, where he helped transform the Purdue Boilermakers and led them to a Big Ten Championship game. Last season at his alma mater, Jeff Brohm led the program to 10 victories, including an appearance in the ACC Championship game.

Quarterback Tyler Shough leads the Louisville Offense. This season, Shough is 52 for 76 (68%) with 8 passing touchdowns, 0 interceptions, and 1 sack taken. He has 7 carries for 15 yards and no rushing scores on the ground.

The Cardinals Rushing Attack is headlined by running back Isaac Brown. This year, Brown has 16 carries for 173 yards (11 yards per carry) and 1 rushing touchdown. Louisville uses a plethora of running backs this season, and there are a total of 5 players with 12+ carries.

Notre Dame Storylines

Can the Irish Offense muster enough points against Louisville? Last week against Miami (OH), the Notre Dame Offense totaled 428 yards of offense (158 passing and 270 rushing), 2 turnovers, and 28 points. The Cardinals will be the best defense the Irish have faced since Texas A&M in week one.

Riley Leonard is the #1 key to victory. Stating the obvious, this team will only go as far as Leonard can take them. Notre Dame has a playoff-caliber defense, a good rushing attack, and a lackluster passing game.

It took four games for the Notre Dame quarterback to throw his first touchdown in 2024, which is not ideal for what is supposed to be one of the most prized positions in all of sports. But it could spark his confidence moving forward.

Facing the RedHawks, Leonard went 16 for 25 with 1 passing touchdown and 1 interception. He had 12 attempts for 143 yards, along with 2 rushing scores on the ground. There were missed “wide-open” passes from Leonard and signs of improvement throughout the game.

What would you do if you were Jeff Brohm? He will likely load the box and force the Notre Dame passing attack to beat the Cardinals. The Irish rushing attack still should be able to put up yards this weekend, but Riley Leonard must make some timely throws if the Irish want to knock off the Cardinals.

Head-to-Head Matchups

Notre Dame Offense vs. Louisville Defense: The Fighting Irish Offense averages 412 yards per game, while the Cardinals Defense allows 269 yards per contest.

Mike Denbrock has relied on the rushing attack of Riley Leonard and Jeremiyah Love this season. But will that be enough to beat the Cardinals? It will take more key throws from Leonard if the Irish want to keep this winning streak alive.

I give this matchup a tie.

Advantage: Tie

Louisville Offense vs. Notre Dame Defense: The Cardinals Offense is averaging 502 yards per matchup, while the Notre Dame Defense allows 256 yards per game. Jeff Brohm’s team has played Austin Peay (62 to 0), Jax State (49 to 14), and Georgia Tech (31 to 19). They certainly have been putting up a lot of points, and Brohm is an offensive guru, but the Cardinals have not seen a defense like Al Golden’s all season.

With the “Green Out” in full effect, the Irish Defense has the advantage.

Advantage: Notre Dame

Special Teams: Notre Dame’s Mitch Jeter is 4 for 6 this year, with his longest conversion at 46 yards (2 misses were blocked). Conversely, Louisville’s Brock Travelstead is 3 for 6 with his longest conversion at 38 yards.

Advantage: Tie

My Prediction

After the loss to Northern Illinois, every game has essentially been a “must-win” for the Irish, and this week is no different. There will be more energy in the air this week, as the fans and players know this game can turn the momentum of the season. Immediately after the victory over Miami (OH), the players were already talking about this matchup (perhaps an indication of their motivation against another MAC school).

The Irish have one of the best defenses in the nation and a solid rushing attack, and I can see Riley Leonard making a few more pivotal throws.

Coach Freeman’s teams have always “gotten up” for big matchups. If this group can bring the same intensity that they did last year against USC and Ohio State (both at home) or even more recently against Texas A&M, they will secure the victory. Louisville is a good team, but I believe the “Green Out” conditions in South Bend and Riley Leonard having the best game of his Notre Dame career will put the Irish over the top.

Prediction: Notre Dame 27, Louisville 20