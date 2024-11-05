Fresh off a second bye-week, Marcus Freeman has Notre Dame playing their best football heading into the final third of the schedule. This matchup was projected to be a top-10 showdown in the pre-season, but the Seminoles are entering this matchup 1-8. Irish fans undoubtedly know anything can happen, and Notre Dame must show the playoff committee they can dominate inferior teams. Although Florida State is struggling, Notre Dame Stadium should be rocking as the Irish host a college football blue blood in their only “home night” game this Fall.

Essential Game Info:

Game Time: Saturday, November 9th at 7:30 PM ET on NBC

Saturday, November 9th at 7:30 PM ET on NBC Location: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana Matchup History: Notre Dame is 5-6 all-time against Florida State (Last Meeting 2021: Irish won 41 to 38); Irish have a 3-game winning streak in this series

Weather

The current game day forecast shows a 50% chance of rain with a high of 59 degrees and low of 47.

Details

Conference: ACC

ACC Head Coach: Mike Norvell

Mike Norvell 2024 Record: 1-8 (1-7)

1-8 (1-7) 2023 Record: 13-1 (9-0)

Florida State Storylines:

The 1-8 Seminoles get the “night game” treatment. Notre Dame’s home schedule has been “weak” to say the least this year. When NBC first selected this showdown as a night game, Florida State was coming off a 13-1 season and would have been in the playoffs if it was not for the Jordan Travis injury.

Since the injury, Florida State has not been the same. Even with players in the transfer portal, this season has been a disaster for Mike Norvell. It is astonishing to see a team go from 13-1 to 1-8 in just one year. The Florida State Seminoles will be heading into this game, off a 35 to 11 loss against North Carolina last Saturday.

Florida State is led by quarterbacks Brock Glenn and Luke Kromenhoek. Mike Norvell has been forced to move to a two-quarterback system. Brock Glenn is 37 for 82 (45%) with 392 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns, 3 interceptions, and 6 sacks taken. On the ground, he has 19 carries for 84 yards (4.4 yards per carry) with 0 rushing scores.

While, Luke Kromenhoek is 9 for 21 (43%) with 80 passing yards, 0 passing touchdowns, 0 interceptions, and 5 sacks taken. On the ground, Kromenhoek has 18 attempts for 69 yards (3.8 yards per carry) with no rushing scores.

Notre Dame Storylines:

The Irish Offense has finally arrived. With the wisdom of Mike Denbrock, talent of Riley Leonard, and athleticism of the Notre Dame receivers, the Notre Dame Offense finally put in a balanced attack against the Midshipmen in New Jersey. Riley Leonard went 13 for 21 with 178 passing yards, 2 passing touchdowns, 0 interceptions, and a 90.0 QBR. On the ground, he had 10 attempts for 83 yards (8.3 yards per carry) and 1 rushing score.

All together, the offense finished with 265 yards on the ground and 4 rushing scores against top-25 Navy (at the time).

Al Golden passed his first test against the triple option. Fox College Football analyst Joe Klatt predicted the Naval Academy would upset the Irish, and he certainly was wrong. Navy had 6 turnovers (not all forced), went 4 for 11 on third down, were held to 88 passing yards, and 222 rushing yards.

The Irish Defensive coordinator returns to South Bend, where his defensive group has played their best. It is going to be quite difficult for Florida State to put up any points this Saturday night. But, Coach Golden will still face major challenges in the upcoming weeks with undefeated Army’s triple option, and USC’s talented wide receivers (without Benjamin Morrison).

Head-to-Head Matchups:

Notre Dame Offense vs. Florida State Defense: The Fighting Irish Offense averages 191 yards per game passing and 217 yards rushing, while the Florida State Defense allows 392 yards per contest.

It appears that Riley Leonard is getting more comfortable in this new system each week and fans should be ecstatic to see the passing attack alongside his great running ability, and Jeremiyah Love who is becoming one of the best backs in the country.

The Irish have the clear advantage.

Advantage: Notre Dame

Florida State Offense vs. Notre Dame Defense: The Florida State Offense averages 188 yards passing and 76 yards rushing per matchup, while the Fighting Irish Defense allows 283 yards per game.

I find it hard to believe that the Seminoles have any interest in leaving Tallahassee to come to South Bend, knowing that they are going to get physically dominated and likely embarrassed by this Irish Defense in the cold.

The Seminoles might put up points on the Irish backups.

Advantage: Notre Dame

Special Teams: Notre Dame’s Mitch Jeter is 5 or 7 this season, with his longest conversion coming at 48 yards (two misses were blocked), but he has been hurt the past few weeks. While backup Zac Yoakam is 2 for 4.

Florida State’s Ryan Fitzgerald is 9 for 9 with his longest conversion at 59 yards. The Seminoles have a kicker who has not missed, and technically Mitch Jeter has not either. Notre Dame has had quality special teams play in other areas this season through trick plays and solid coverage.

There is no distinct advantage in this category.

Advantage: Tie

My Prediction:

This game reminds me a lot of the 2018 matchup between these two programs in South Bend. For those who do not recall, Brandon Wimbush led the Irish to a 42 to 13 victory when Ian Book was injured. Like this matchup, it was also a night game where the Irish entered as major favorites against a bad Florida State team.

Mike Norvell’s team is awful and I do not see how they are going to stop Notre Dame’s “hot offense” or put up points against this elite Irish Defense. Honestly, the only way I see the Seminoles scoring is against the Fighting Irish reserves.

In all the years of writing articles, I have never thought about predicting a “shutout”, not even against non-FBS schools. However, I would not be surprised if the Notre Dame Defense gets close to shutting out the Seminoles. I have the Fighting Irish winning by 46-points and improving to 8-1.

Prediction: Notre Dame 49, Florida State 3