Will this be the final home game for Notre Dame Football? For the first time in the history of college football, the Fighting Irish have the opportunity to play a postseason game in South Bend. There is still a lot of work to be done with three games remaining, but the new college football playoff format is spectacular. Can Coach Freeman continue his dominance against ACC opponents this season? Find out Saturday afternoon as the upset-minded Cavaliers visit Notre Dame Stadium.

Essential Game Info:

Game Time: Saturday, November 16th at 3:30 PM ET on NBC

Saturday, November 16th at 3:30 PM ET on NBC Location: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana Matchup History: Notre Dame is 4-0 all-time against Virginia (Last Meeting 2021: Irish won 28 to 3)

Notre Dame is 4-0 all-time against Virginia (Last Meeting 2021: Irish won 28 to 3) Fact of the Week: These programs first met in 1989 at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, New Jersey for the Kickoff Classic

These programs first met in 1989 at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, New Jersey for the Kickoff Classic Odds: Notre Dame -23.0

Weather

The current game day forecast shows a 10% chance of rain with a high of 55 degrees and low of 43.

Details

Conference: ACC

ACC Head Coach: Tony Elliott

Tony Elliott 2024 Record: 5-4 (3-3)

5-4 (3-3) 2023 Record: 3-9 (2-6)

Virginia Storylines:

Tony Elliott is in year three at Virginia. The former Clemson offensive coordinator recently took over as head coach for the Cavaliers. With East Coast ties, Elliott is slowly trying to revive a “stagnant” program. Previously, Bronco Mendenhall was able to have some success in Charlottesville and even led the program to an Orange Bowl appearance.

How have the Cavaliers fared in their last few games? Last week, Virginia upset #18 Pittsburgh 24 to 19,but lost 41 to 14 against North Carolina, and lost 48 to 31 against #10 Clemson, in the games prior.

The Virginia Offense is led by quarterback Anthony Colandrea. This season, Colandrea is 172 for 272 (63%) with 1,948 passing yards, 12 passing touchdowns, 8 interceptions, and 30 sacks taken. On the ground, he has 104 attempts for 259 yards (2.5 yards per carry), with 2 rushing scores.

The leading rusher for the Cavaliers is Kobe Pace. In 2024, Pace had 100 carries for 442 yards (4.4 yards per carry) with 3 rushing touchdowns.

Notre Dame Storylines:

Riley Leonard still holds the key to unlocking the Irish Offense. Last weekend, Leonard went 14 for 27, with 215 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown, and 0 interceptions. On the ground, he had 11 carries for 70 yards (6.4 yards per carry), and 2 rushing scores. It was a balanced attack against the Seminoles as the Irish totaled 453 yards on offense, with 252 passing yards and 201 rushing yards.

Mike Denbrock’s offense is gradually improving each week, but this group has yet to reach a “championship level”. There are still “lay ups” being missed and opportunities to expand the passing attack.

Al Golden’s defense held Florida State to 3 points. After the first drive of the game for the Seminoles, they were embarrassed. Yes, Florida State is horrendous, but Notre Dame beat them worse than anyone has in a long time.

The Notre Dame Defense held Florida State to 3 for 17 on 3rd downs, 2.8 yards per rush, and 3.4 yards per pass. Al Golden’s group forced two turnovers, including a pick-six late in the contest. This dominance has continued for the Irish all season and should give fans confidence against Virginia, Army, and USC.

Head-to-Head Matchups:

Notre Dame Offense vs. Virginia Defense: The Fighting Irish Offense averages 197 yards per game passing and 215 yards rushing, while the Virginia Defense allows 396 yards per contest. Even though Notre Dame’s Offense has not reached its ceiling, it still has been putting up a lot of points the past month.

Virginia has been giving up almost 400 yards per game, and it will be difficult to slow down the Irish on Senior Day in South Bend.

Advantage: Notre Dame

Virginia Offense vs. Notre Dame Defense: The Virginia Offense averages 254 yards passing and 144 yards rushing per matchup, while the Fighting Irish Defense allows 275 total yards per game.

Virginia has been able to put up points and yardage this season. They even scored 24 points on Pat Narduzzi’s defense last week. However, this will be the best defense they have faced all season, and they are playing at Notre Dame Stadium.

I believe the Cavaliers will put up a few points this weekend, but the Fighting Irish undoubtedly have the advantage.

Advantage: Notre Dame

Special Teams: Notre Dame’s Mitch Jeter is 6 for 9, with his longest conversion coming at 48 yards. Conversely, Virginia’s Will Bettridge is 17 for 19, with his longest conversion at 47 yards.

There is no distinct advantage in this category.

Advantage: Tie

My Prediction:

Head Coach Marcus Freeman looks to continue a path of destruction after losing to Northern Illinois. Each week, it appears that Brian Kelly’s leaving South Bend was a blessing in disguise. The Fighting Irish have the opportunity to make the first-ever 12-team playoff and have two of the best coordinators in the entire country alongside Notre Dame’s ascending head coach.

Before the Irish can face currently undefeated Army and rival USC, they must first focus on their last ACC opponent, Virginia. Notre Dame’s Defense has been playing at a “playoff level” all season, but the Irish Offense under Mike Denbrock is catching up. I would love to see the Notre Dame passing attack reach 300 or 400 yards this weekend, but at this point in the season, each game is essentially a “playoff matchup” and a victory is all that matters.

I have the Irish winning by 5 touchdowns.

Prediction: Notre Dame 48, Virginia 13