Notre Dame football fans have been concerned about the team’s kicking game, and head coach Marcus Freeman addressed the issue during Monday’s press conference. Freeman revealed that starting kicker Mitch Jeter is not operating at full capacity, a development that has influenced Notre Dame’s special teams strategy in recent games.

Freeman explained Jeter’s limited role in Notre Dame’s 35-14 win over Virginia on Saturday, citing concerns about the kicker’s range and overall condition. “After warmups, we thought his line was around 42,” Freeman said. “Meaning a 42-yarder was probably the line for this game. We had him kick the extra points, but we didn’t want to kick the 54-yarder with him because we thought that’s a little out of his range right now.”

At halftime, with Notre Dame leading 28-0, the coaching staff made a further decision to rest Jeter for the second half. Freeman clarified, “Let’s rest him for the second half and get him ready, hopefully, for this week. Extend that line a little bit further to where he was earlier in the year.” He also noted that Jeter is “not full-go as he was to start the season” but that Jeter remains available for shorter attempts as the team continues to evaluate his progress.

In Jeter’s absence, walk-ons Zac Yoakam and Marcello Diomede have stepped up to handle various kicking duties but haven’t seen the same success as Jeter delivered pre-injury. Yoakam has handled shorter kicks while Diomede attempted the 54-yarder that Freemn referenced Jeter wasn’t available for at the end of the first half.

Freeman’s transparency about Jeter’s condition has shed light on the complexity of managing Jeter’s situation right now since he’s available on shorter kicks but his range is compromised. For the coaching staff, it’s about striking the right balance between immediate needs and long-term recovery. “We just got to continue to see where that line is for Mitch Jeter,” Freeman explained, emphasizing the importance of avoiding setbacks.

Jeter’s injury situation raises questions about Notre Dame’s approach to high-pressure kicking scenarios in the remaining games. While the comfortable margin against Virginia allowed the Irish to adapt without consequence, closer contests could put additional strain on the team’s special teams unit. With #24 Army this weekend and archrival USC standing in the way of a potential playoff appearance, having a reliable kicking game is crucial.

Yoakam and Diomedge have filled in admirably for walkons, but the focus remains on getting Jeter back to full strength. Freeman’s comments suggest optimism about Jeter’s recovery, though the timeline remains uncertain. “He’s going to be available to kick,” Freeman said. “We just got to continue to see where that line is.”

As the Irish prepare for their final regular-season matchups, all eyes will be on Jeter’s recovery and the team’s ability to manage its kicking situation. The hope is that Jeter can return to his early-season form when he nailed a critical 46-yarder on the road in Kyle Field week one to ice the win over Texas A&M. Until then, Notre Dame will lean on its depth and adaptability to keep its special teams unit ready for whatever challenges lie ahead and will likely be more inclined to go for it on fourth down instead of kicking field goals in manageable fourth down distances.

Notre Dame has been dealt a rough hand in 2024 with injuries – especially on its offensive and defensive lines – although in a bit of positive news Monday, Freeman revealed that star DT Howard Cross has been upgraded to questionable after being out for the Virginia game. In Freeman-speak, that means he is still unlikely to suit up this weekend, but Cross trending positively is a good sign for his availability for USC and beyond.