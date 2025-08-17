While most eyes remain on Notre Dame’s quarterback competition, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman used Sunday’s press conference to update several other key storylines as camp winds down as well. From the unsettled right guard battle to Jason Onye’s reemergence to a kicker emerging as the frontrunner, Freeman painted the picture of a roster that’s coming into focus in multiple areas heading into the season opener against Miami.

Right Guard Spot Still in Play

The injury to Charles Jagusah earlier this summer forced some reshuffling on the Irish offensive line, and Freeman confirmed the right guard spot remains open.

“The four guys that are returning will be in their normal positions,” Freeman said. “But there’s a little bit of competition for that right guard position with Sully (Sullivan Absher) and Guerby (Lambert). Will Black’s been in there a little bit, too. We’ve got to make a decision here soon.”

That decision could come this week, with Freeman pointing to evaluations from Sunday’s scrimmage as the tipping point.

Jason Onye (Re)Emerging Up Front

One of the brightest developments of camp has been senior defensive lineman Jason Onye.

“He’s had as good of a camp as I’ve seen in my four years,” Freeman said. “Jason battled some things off the field last year, but this community and this staff surrounded him with resources. The story shouldn’t be what he’s going to do for us in football — it’s how he overcame adversity and developed over his four years here.”

Onye’s rise gives Notre Dame another weapon on a defensive line already expected to be among the nation’s best.

Jeremiah Love’s Next Step

Freeman also singled out sophomore running back Jeremiah Love as a player the staff intends to feature in multiple ways.

“We’re going to find different ways to utilize him,” Freeman explained. “But at the end of the day, production is the most important thing. If there are ways to get the ball in his hands and help our offense, we’re going to do it.”

Love has taken a leap off the field as well. “You can’t elevate if you’re just meeting when everybody else meets or just practicing when everybody else practices,” Freeman said. “He’s watching extra film, meeting with his coaches, and practicing at a higher level, faster and more disciplined.”

Special teams could be another avenue. Freeman said the staff has discussed pairing Love with Jadarian Price on kickoff returns — a duo that would bring explosive potential.

Special Teams Wrinkles

Speaking of special teams, Freeman himself jumped into drills this week, even stepping in to simulate punts with a soccer ball.

“If they’re going to hit somebody, they can hit me,” Freeman said with a grin. “Nobody’s too good to do anything around here. That was just a reflection of that.”

While the move drew laughs, it underscored Freeman’s willingness to set the tone and stay hands-on in every aspect of camp.

Clarity at Kicker and Safety

If the season started today, Freeman said Notre Dame’s kicker would be Noah Burnett.

At safety, however, the Irish remain spoiled with depth. “We’ve got four safeties that all can play,” Freeman said in reference to Adon Shuler, Luke Talich, Jalen Stroman, and Tae Johnson. “I don’t know who’s going to run out first, but all four of those guys are going to play.”

That rotation should give the defense flexibility and fresh legs in a position group that quietly looks like one of the team’s deepest.

Defense Aiming Higher, Not Equal

When asked how the defense plans to match last year’s production under a new coordinator, Freeman pushed back on the idea of repeating.

“I hope we don’t want to repeat what we did last year because last year’s over,” he said. “The expectation is to elevate, to be better. That’s our mindset.”

Depth at defensive end could be a big part of that. Freeman mentioned confidence in multiple players, including Loghan Thomas, while noting that veteran Jordan Botelho is progressing in his return and “itching to get back.”

Wide Receivers, Freshmen, and Other Notes

Freeman also praised the emergence of young wide receivers Micah Gilbert, Elijah Burress, and KK Smith, noting they’ve earned valuable reps with the first and second units.

On defense, freshman corners Dallas Golden, Mark Zackery, and Cree Thomas continue to push, while transfer tight end Ty Washington has impressed since arriving on campus.

Bauman’s Retirement

Finally, Freeman reflected on tight end Kevin Bauman’s retirement from football due to injury.

“It was an emotional conversation,” Freeman said. “He’s a guy that loves Notre Dame, has given everything to this program, and was a great leader. He’ll be successful in life because of the hard work he’s put in.”

While the quarterback battle will dominate headlines until Freeman names a starter, there are still other questions to answer between now and two weeks from now. The good news, though, is that from a defensive line with breakout potential, to a versatile weapon in Jeremiah Love, to clarity emerging at kicker and right guard, it looks like Notre Dame has more answers than questions right now.