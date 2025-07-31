Notre Dame football’s fall camp for 2025 is officially underway, and head coach Marcus Freeman made one thing very clear during his opening presser today – this isn’t last year’s team. The 2025 Irish are forging their own identity, with trust, consistency, and depth as the pillars stressed by Freeman when he met with the media earlier today.

Freeman covered a wide range of topics in today’s media session, from the quarterback competition to injury timelines, leadership culture, and what makes this year’s squad different from last year’s squad that made it to the national championship game. Here’s everything you need to know.

Quarterback Battle: Consistency Over Flash

The most talked about storylines of camp remains under center, and one of the nation’s most intriguing quarterback battles. Freeman emphasized that no starter has been named between Kenny Minchey and CJ Carr—and won’t be—until someone consistently proves they can take care of the ball and move the offense.

“They will determine who the starter is,” Freeman said. “It’s not just about talent. It’s about who we can trust every single snap.”

The quarterbacks will rotate between groups, be evaluated daily, and be tested in high-pressure situations. Freeman also cautioned against quick reactions to interceptions or touchdowns in camp, emphasizing the decision-making process over results. Freeman likely knew that Twitter would be abuzz with clips of Tae Johnson intercepting sophomore CJ Carr twice on day one.

Depth Chart Battles: Trust is the Currency

Freeman said the same standard applies at every position: consistency builds trust, and trust earns playing time.

“Coaches play players they trust,” he noted. “That’s how you get on the field at Notre Dame.”

One of the most notable shifts is Sullivan Absher stepping in for the injured Charles Jagusah at right guard. Freeman praised Absher’s development and reaffirmed he’s among the “best five” linemen on the roster—for now.

On the defensive line, Notre Dame’s depth is highlighted by the presence of 22 players battling for position on the depth chart. Freeman said the Irish won’t replace Riley Mills and Howard Cross with just two players, but expects production to be made up through rotational depth.

Injury Report: Encouraging News

Freeman shared updates on several key players:

Charles Jagusah recently had a minor procedure to clean up his wound from his off-season surgery, but Freeman notably stated that Jagusah would be back this year without giving a definitive timeline.

recently had a minor procedure to clean up his wound from his off-season surgery, but Freeman notably stated that Jagusah would be back this year without giving a definitive timeline. Cooper Flanagan will also return during the year.

will also return during the year. Boubacar Traore is easing back in and is expected to be ready soon after his ACL injury early in the 2024 season.

No hard return dates were offered, but Freeman emphasized the long view and not rushing anyone back.

Player Highlights: Newcomers and Risers

Freeman highlighted several players making early impressions:

Tae Johnson (S): Athletic and versatile, he’s flashing after strong spring and summer work.

(S): Athletic and versatile, he’s flashing after strong spring and summer work. Luke Talich (S): Freeman praised his football IQ and instincts.

(S): Freeman praised his football IQ and instincts. Will Pauling (WR): A fiery competitor who “practices at a level others should emulate.”

(WR): A fiery competitor who “practices at a level others should emulate.” Devonta Smith (CB): Already a steady contributor at nickel with Alabama-caliber toughness.

(CB): Already a steady contributor at nickel with Alabama-caliber toughness. Tyler Buchner (QB) is back in the QB room after playing wide receiver last year, adding veteran presence and mentorship for the younger guys following Steve Angeli’s transfer to Syracuse.

New Coaches: Ash and Seider Earning Trust

Freeman praised new defensive coordinator Chris Ash for putting his own stamp on the Irish defense despite replacing a well-accomplished coordinator in Al Golden.

“This is Chris Ash’s defense,” Freeman said. “He’s not trying to be Al Golden.”

He also complimented new RB coach Ja’Juan Seider for the way he’s earned the trust of a veteran position group, as he too replaces a well-established coach in Deland McCullough.

Leadership Culture: Captains Must Step Forward

Freeman spoke at depth about the team’s captain selection process, where players must nominate themselves before peers vote.

“Everyone wants the title of captain. Not everyone wants the responsibility of leadership,” Freeman said.

He underscored that all who step forward will be held to a leadership standard, regardless of the final vote.

Team Chemistry, Trust, and Lessons from 2024

Freeman said last year’s run to the title game appearance was a learning experience, but not a crutch for 2025.

“2024 has nothing to do with this team,” he said. “This team has to write its own story.”

He also addressed Jagusah’s offseason injury as a moment that revealed team unity. The accident happened during a group hangout, and Freeman said he’d rather see players together—even when bad luck strikes—than isolated.

Eyes on Week 1 vs. Miami

Notre Dame opens the season on the road in the Florida heat, and Freeman is already thinking about the heat and intensity of playing in Hard Rock Stadium – a venue his team experience during last year’s playoff run. He’s emphasizing early hydration and mental toughness as keys to peaking at the right time.

Final Word: Trust is Everything

Whether it’s determining a starting QB, evaluating transfers, or developing captains, Freeman returned to the theme of trust over and over again.