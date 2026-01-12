Notre Dame added Keon Keeley, an edge defender from Alabama, via the transfer portal, bringing the physically gifted defensive end back into the Irish program after failing to sign the one-time Irish commit out of high school. Keeley arrives in South Bend with two years of eligibility remaining after spending his early college career in Tuscaloosa, where he developed inside the Crimson Tide’s deep and competitive defensive line room. Keeley was Notre Dame’s third addition of the day.

The move reunites Notre Dame with a player it once viewed as a cornerstone of its defensive future — and immediately adds a rare combination of size, athleticism, and upside to the Irish defensive line heading into 2026.

Career Overview & Production

Keeley’s college production reflects a developmental arc shaped by both role and environment. After redshirting in 2023, he transitioned from outside linebacker to defensive line in 2024 and appeared in five games, recording three tackles as he adjusted to new technique, hand usage, and responsibilities within Alabama’s front.

That transition set the stage for a larger role in 2025. Keeley appeared in 12 games and finished the season with 15 total tackles, three sacks, three tackles for loss, one quarterback hurry, one pass breakup, and a blocked punt. His most notable moment came on the biggest stage, when he delivered one of those three sacks in Alabama’s Playoff win over Oklahoma. Another of his sacks sealed Alabama’s win over South Carolina on the final play of the game.

While his overall numbers came within a rotation loaded with NFL-caliber talent, the flashes were starting to come with more consistency.

While his career got off to a slower start than most felt it would, he was starting to turn the corner this year and Alabama did not want to lose him to the portal. The Tide reportedly tried hard to retain Keeley once he entered the portal as well.

Notre Dame’s Need at EDGE

While defensive tackle has drawn the most portal attention this cycle, edge rusher remains a position Notre Dame cannot afford to overlook. Notre Dame lost a key rotational player when Josh Burnham entered the portal and went to Indiana. Bryce Young and Boubacar Traore return for one of the best edge combos in the country, but you can never have enough pass rushers. With Young and Keeley’s ability to both play inside and outside, adding Keeley gives Chris Ash and new defensive line coach Charlie Partridge another cheese piece he can move around. Having all of Traore, Keeley, and Young on the field at the same time gives Notre Dame a lot of pass rush power.

Keeley’s fit is defined as much by profile as production. At 6-foot-5 and nearly 280 pounds with elite length, he brings a body type Notre Dame has not consistently had on the edge in recent years. His versatility allows him to line up as a traditional edge rusher, play standing up, or slide inside in certain packages, giving the staff flexibility without sacrificing athleticism.

Notre Dame also brought in Michigan State DE Jalen Thompson and Utah DE John Henry Daley so it seems pretty clear the staff felt they needed to add on the EDGE.

Recent Notre Dame Transfers at EDGE

Notre Dame’s portal usage at EDGE has been selective, but when the Irish have turned to the transfer market for pass-rush help, it has paid off. The most relevant example is Javontae Jean-Baptiste, who arrived from Ohio State and went on to become a productive, reliable contributor. Jean-Baptiste provided experience, physicality, and stability without disrupting internal development — exactly what Notre Dame needed at the time.

Expectations for 2026

Keeley likely did not commit to Notre Dame without a clearly defined role, and that role is expected to include significant snap volume. While his exact alignment may vary, the expectation is that Keeley will be a featured part of the defensive front rather than a situational piece. Notre Dame values flexibility along the line, and Keeley’s ability to play both on the edge and inside allows the staff to build packages around him instead of forcing him into a narrow box.

That versatility overlaps naturally with Bryce Young, giving Notre Dame the ability to deploy both players together in multiple looks. Rather than limiting Keeley’s usage, that flexibility should expand it, keeping Notre Dame’s most disruptive athletes on the field at the same time. The expectation for 2026 is a prominent, high-usage role, even if deployment shifts week to week. Keeley’s floor is a consistent, impactful presence across the defensive front; the ceiling is a player who becomes one of the defining pieces of Notre Dame’s pass rush.

Notre Dame Suddenly Surging

After a very slow start to the portal marred by losses, Notre Dame has added three big-time commitments on Monday, with Keeley joining Ohio State wide receiver Quincy Porter and Colorado DB DJ McKinney. More additions are expected for the Irish as Marcus Freeman and his staff have started officially plugging the few holes the 2026 roster has.